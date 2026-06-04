Former BJP Chief Annamalai To Interact With People On Social Media Tomorrow Amid Speculation Over New Political Party

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 4 (IANS) Former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K. Annamalai said on Thursday that he will interact with the people through social media at 12 noon on Friday, fuelling speculation that he could make a major political announcement amid reports of his impending exit from the BJP.

In a post on social media platform X, Annamalai added that he looked forward to meeting people online, sharing views and engaging in an open conversation.

The announcement comes at a time when reports suggest that the former state BJP Chief is preparing to embark on a new political journey.

Speculation over Annamalai's future has intensified in recent weeks.

Following the AIADMK-BJP alliance's defeat in the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, reports emerged that Annamalai was unhappy with the role being accorded to him within the party after stepping down as state unit president.

Annamalai recently travelled to New Delhi and met the BJP President Nitin Nabin. He had later met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed his plans.

The developments reportedly prompted the party's central leadership to summon the Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran to Delhi for urgent consultations.

Despite efforts by senior BJP leaders to persuade him otherwise, reports indicate that Annamalai has not altered his position.

Political observers believe he remains determined to pursue an independent political path, with speculation rife that he could launch a new political party.

Earlier, while thanking supporters, friends and well-wishers for their birthday greetings, Annamalai said their affection, encouragement and continued support inspired him to work with greater dedication for the welfare of farmers, youth, women and children, and for a prosperous future for Tamil Nadu.

Shortly after posting the message on X, Annamalai announced that he would interact with the public through social media at noon on Friday.

The announcement has heightened expectations across Tamil Nadu's political landscape, with supporters and observers closely watching whether he will use the online platform to reveal his next political move or clarify reports about the formation of a new party.