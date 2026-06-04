Colombia's Nomad Visa Now Means US$1,400 A Month The Rio Times

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Colombia · Visas & Residency

The number. Colombia's digital nomad visa requires three times the minimum wage - 5,252,715 pesos, about US$1,400 a month in 2026. The catch. Every single month must clear the bar; there is no averaging a good month against a thin one. The odds. About 58 percent of the 2,918 applications in 2025 were approved. The timing. The exchange rate is applied on the day your file is reviewed - not the day you apply. The old number. The widely shared“US$684” figure is out of date - budget around US$1,400, not half of it.

Key Facts

For a year, expat forums have traded two contradictory numbers for Colombia's most popular visa. The question is now settled, and it matters for anyone planning a move: the Colombia digital nomad visa income requirement is three times the minimum wage - about US$1,400 a month, shown for every month, with no averaging. Here is how the rule actually works and how to apply without joining the 42 percent who get refused.

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When Colombia launched the visa, the income floor was widely reported as the minimum-wage equivalent - the source of the famous“US$684 a month” figure that still circulates in Facebook groups and even on professional sites. But the operative rule ties the requirement to three times the monthly minimum wage, and the minimum wage itself rose again in January. In 2026 that means 5,252,715 pesos - roughly US$1,400 to US$1,475 depending on the day's exchange rate. Multiple immigration practices have now confirmed the same reading, and consular practice matches it.

How the rule is applied

Three details decide most refusals. First, no averaging: each of the months in your bank statements must individually clear the bar - eleven good months and one lean one can sink a file. Second, the exchange rate used is the official rate on the day your file is reviewed, so a swinging peso can move your goalposts between application and decision. Third, freelancers face extra scrutiny: a salaried remote contract with steady deposits reads far better than invoices of varying size, so freelancers should prepare contracts, client letters and consistent transfer patterns.

What else to know before applying

The visa (a V-type) runs up to two years and covers about 100 visa-exempt nationalities, including Americans, Canadians, Britons and most Europeans. Apply from outside or inside the country - but note that switching from a tourist stamp to the nomad visa in-country has been routinely refused during the current enforcement push; applying through a consulate before arrival is the cleaner path. Approval ran at about 58 percent of 2,918 applications in 2025, with incomplete proof of remote work and the no-averaging trap the usual killers. And if you hold one of the older resident visas, remember the separate October 31 deadline to transfer into the current system.

Does Colombia still make sense?

At US$1,400 a month the visa is no longer the region's lowest bar - Uruguay's permit has no income floor and Brazil's sits at US$1,500 - but Colombia's pitch never really rested on the paperwork. A US$1,400 income goes a long way in Medellín or Bogotá, where most nomads live comfortably on that figure alone, and the two-year validity remains among the most generous anywhere. The honest summary: the door is still open, it just asks for real, steady income - documented the way the rule demands.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the income requirement for Colombia's digital nomad visa?

Three times the Colombian minimum wage - 5,252,715 pesos in 2026, about US$1,400 a month. Every month in your statements must meet it; there is no averaging.

Is the US$684 figure still valid?

No. That figure reflects the old minimum-wage reading and keeps circulating online. Budget around US$1,400 a month for 2026 applications.

What are my approval chances?

About 58 percent of 2025's 2,918 applications were approved. Salaried remote workers with steady deposits fare best; freelancers should document contracts and consistent income carefully.

Can I apply while in Colombia as a tourist?

Technically yes, but in-country switches from tourist status have been routinely refused during the current crackdown. Applying through a consulate before arrival is the safer route.

How long is the visa valid?

Up to two years - still among the most generous nomad visas in the region.

Medellín is turning away its worst tourists Living in Medellín: The 2026 Expat Guide Living in Bogotá: The 2026 Expat Guide

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