Medellín In June: Tango, Long Weekends, World Cup The Rio Times

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Colombia · What's On

The rhythm. Three holiday long weekends - June 8, 15 and 29 - shape the whole month. The headliner. The International Tango Festival turns 20, with 40+ events from June 8–14. The football. Colombia makes its World Cup debut on June 17 - the city will stop. The concerts. Fito Páez plays La Macarena on June 9; Los Panchos croon boleros on June 7 (from 114,500 pesos / $32). The watch. The presidential runoff lands June 21 - expect rallies downtown that weekend.

Key Facts

June is when Medellín shows off: spring weather year-round meets a calendar stacked with tango, football and three long weekends. Here is what's on in Medellín in June - and how the city's expats should plan around its rhythms.

RTAsk Rio TimesHave a question about living in Colombia? Get a straight answer from our reporting asking → The month's anchor: tango turns 20

Medellín's love affair with tango - Carlos Gardel died here, and the city never forgot - peaks with the Festival Internacional de Tango, which celebrates its 20th edition June 8–14. The programme spans more than 40 events: milongas in neighbourhood plazas, masterclasses, and a gala with the Philharmonic at the Teatro Metropolitano. Most events are free or cheap, and the festival's barrio venues - not just El Poblado - are the best excuse all month to see the city beyond the expat core.

Concerts and stages

The week ahead delivers two very different nights: Argentine rock legend Fito Páez at La Macarena on June 9, and the eternal Los Panchos bringing their bolero“Nostalgia Tour” to Teatro El Tesoro on Sunday June 7, with tickets from 114,500 pesos ($32). The Book & Culture Festival follows June 13–14, and the recently opened Salón Prado - a recovered 1927 mansion housing a gallery, coworking space and café - has quickly become the cultural living room of the centro.

June 17: the day the city stops

Circle it now: Colombia's World Cup debut against Uzbekistan on June 17. Plan no meetings for that afternoon - offices empty, every bar overflows, and the city becomes one yellow shirt. For newcomers it is the single best integration event of the year; claim a table by noon anywhere in Laureles or Provenza, or join the giant screens that the city installs for big matches. Expect the same again for every Colombia fixture that follows.

Long weekends and the practical notes

Colombia's festivo calendar gives June three long weekends - the 8th, 15th and 29th - which means flights and fincas book out early and the city alternates between emptied-out calm and returning-traffic Mondays. Two practical notes round out the month: Medellín Cocktail Week pours its final rounds on June 5 (hub at Mamba Negra), and the presidential runoff on June 21 will bring rallies and heightened security downtown - plan that Sunday like residents do, away from the centro. And if visa questions are on your mind, this month finally settled the big one: the nomad visa's income bar is now clearly about US$1,400 a month.

Frequently Asked Questions What are the big events in Medellín in June 2026?

The 20th International Tango Festival (June 8–14, 40+ events), Fito Páez on June 9, Los Panchos on June 7, the Book & Culture Festival June 13–14, and Colombia's World Cup debut on June 17.

When are the June long weekends?

Holiday Mondays fall on June 8, 15 and 29 - book fincas and flights early, and expect a quieter city those weekends.

Where should I watch Colombia's World Cup debut?

Anywhere with a screen and company: Laureles' bar streets, Provenza's terraces, or the public big screens. Arrive by noon on June 17 - the city effectively closes for the match.

Anything to avoid?

Downtown rallies around the June 21 presidential runoff. Like locals, plan that Sunday away from the centro and follow the news.

Living in Medellín: The 2026 Expat Guide Colombia's nomad visa now means US$1,400 a month What's On in Latin America this weekend (June 6–8)

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