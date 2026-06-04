Shopping In Mexico For Expats: Stores And Delivery (2026) The Rio Times

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Mexico · Step by Step

The tiers. Bodega Aurrerá and street markets for cheap staples; Soriana, Chedraui and Walmart mid-market; La Comer and City Market for the imported and fancy. The ritual. The weekly tianguis (street market) beats every supermarket on produce - price and quality. Delivery. Rappi for everything within an hour; Mercado Libre and Amazon Mexico for everything else. The corner. OXXO convenience stores are the country's everything-counter: top-ups, bill payments, cash deposits, parcels. Tipping. Bag packers in supermarkets work for tips - a few pesos every time.

Key Facts

Settling in becomes real the day the fridge fills on autopilot. This step of our series maps shopping in Mexico for expats: which supermarket tier fits which errand, why the street market still wins on produce, and the delivery apps that have quietly made everything else optional.

RTAsk Rio TimesHave a question about living in Mexico? Get a straight answer from our reporting asking → Step 1: Pick your supermarket tier

Mexico's groceries sort into clean tiers. At the value end, Bodega Aurrerá (Walmart's discount arm) and regional discounters cover staples for the least money. The broad middle belongs to Soriana, Chedraui and Walmart - full-range stores where most weekly shops happen. For imported cheese, decent wine and the brands you miss, climb to La Comer and its gourmet sibling City Market, with northern cities adding the beloved HEB. Warehouse fans are covered too: Costco and Sam's Club thrive here, membership cards and rotisserie chickens included. Rule of thumb: local products are cheap at every tier; imports carry a premium that grows with the shininess of the store.

Step 2: Learn the market rhythm

The unbeatable produce comes from the mercado (the fixed neighbourhood market hall) and the tianguis - the weekly street market that takes over a different street each day of the week. Tomatoes, mangoes, herbs and eggs cost a fraction of supermarket prices and taste like they're from a different food system, because they are. Bring cash and a bag, learn your stall-keepers' names, and accept that Tuesday (or whichever day your colonia's tianguis lands) becomes a small weekly festival. The mercado's prepared-food stalls double as some of the best cheap lunches in the country.

Step 3: Let the apps do the rest

Rappi is the everything-courier - groceries, pharmacy, restaurants, cash - usually inside an hour in any expat hub. Mercado Libre is Latin America's Amazon and often beats Amazon Mexico on price and speed; between them, almost any object reaches your door in days. Uber Eats and DiDi Food round out restaurants. Two practical notes: deliveries need a phone number that receives Mexican calls and a building that knows your name - sort both in week one - and cash-on-delivery remains a normal option when cards misbehave.

Step 4: The local logic - OXXO, cash and facturas

Three habits complete the system. The red-and-yellow OXXO on every corner is far more than snacks: pay utility bills, top up phones, deposit cash into bank accounts and collect parcels there. Cash still matters - tianguis, small fondas and tips run on it, so keep small notes; cards and contactless dominate everywhere formal. And whenever a purchase might be deductible - electronics, anything for a rental property or business - ask for the factura (official e-invoice) at the till with your RFC tax number; no factura, no deduction. Finally, the courtesy that marks residents from tourists: the supermarket bag packers, often seniors, work for tips alone - a few pesos in the dish, every time.

Frequently Asked Questions Which supermarket is cheapest in Mexico?

Bodega Aurrerá leads on price for staples, with Soriana, Chedraui and Walmart in the broad middle. For produce, the weekly tianguis street market beats them all.

Can I get groceries delivered?

Yes - Rappi delivers supermarkets, pharmacies and restaurants within about an hour in every expat hub; Mercado Libre and Amazon Mexico handle everything non-perishable.

What can I do at an OXXO?

Pay bills, top up phones, deposit cash to bank accounts, collect online orders and pick up essentials - it's the country's everything-counter, open late.

Do I tip in supermarkets?

Yes - the bag packers work for tips; a few pesos per shop is the custom. Market vendors aren't tipped, but rounding up is appreciated.

What's a factura and when do I need one?

The official e-invoice tied to your RFC tax number. Request it at purchase for anything you might deduct - it can't be issued retroactively without pain.

Cost of living in Mexico: the 2026 city guide Banking in Mexico: open an account RFC and CURP: the key IDs

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