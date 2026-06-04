Ascension And AMSURG Come Together To Serve More Communities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Closing significantly expands Ambulatory Surgery Center outpatient care network and capabilities

St. Louis, MO, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascension, one of the nation's leading Catholic and non-profit health systems, has officially completed its acquisition of AMSURG, bringing together two organizations committed to expanding access to compassionate, high-quality outpatient care across the country.

With the transaction now closed, Ascension's network expands to 300 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) nationwide, significantly expanding Ascension's ability to deliver compassionate, high-quality care in community-based settings and furthering its journey to transform healthcare delivery. This is a critical step in Ascension's growth strategy, directly responding to the national shift toward the outpatient setting. It increases access to convenient, high-quality, and lower-cost surgical options in community-based settings while optimizing hospital resources for more complex acute care.

“Healthcare is increasingly moving beyond the traditional hospital setting, and this acquisition positions us to lead that transformation,” said Eduardo Conrado, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ascension.“By expanding our ambulatory surgery capabilities, we are making care more accessible, convenient, and affordable for patients, while ensuring our hospitals remain focused on highly specialized acute care. Together, we are building a more integrated, future-ready health system."

“This is an important step forward for AMSURG. Joining Ascension strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality care and expand access for the communities we serve,” said Jeff Snodgrass, AMSURG President & CEO.

AMSURG, long recognized as a national leader in the development, management and operation of ambulatory surgery centers, brings more than three decades of clinical excellence, strong physician partnerships and operational innovation. Its reputation for exceptional outcomes and patient satisfaction further strengthens Ascension's growing outpatient footprint.

The completion of the transaction reinforces Ascension's disciplined, forward-looking strategy to ensure long-term sustainability. With the acquisition now finalized, Ascension is advancing its work to build a more connected and value-driven healthcare ecosystem.

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About Ascension

Ascension is one of the nation's leading non-profit and Catholic health systems, with a Mission of delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to those most vulnerable. In FY2025, Ascension provided $1.7 billion in care of persons living in poverty and other community benefit programs. Across 16 states and the District of Columbia, Ascension's network encompasses approximately 97,300 associates, 25,300 aligned providers, 90 wholly owned or consolidated hospitals, and ownership interests in 29 additional hospitals through partnerships. Ascension also operates 22 senior living facilities and a variety of other care sites offering a range of healthcare services. To learn more about Ascension, visit .

About AMSURG

AMSURG is an independent leader in ambulatory surgery center services, operating a network of more than 250 surgery centers nationwide. In partnership with physicians and health systems, the organization delivers high-quality patient care across a diverse spectrum of medical specialties, including gastroenterology, ophthalmology and orthopedics. Guided by its core values - Care Deeply, Champion Excellence, Cultivate Integrity and Celebrate Teamwork - AMSURG is committed to transforming the future of ambulatory surgery center care and services with a focus on strategic growth and innovation. To learn more about AMSURG, visit .

CONTACT: Mac Walker Ascension...