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Kade Jungkurth To Appear On Kingdom Creators TV


2026-06-04 11:16:39
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Kade Jungkurth, an online fitness coach and founder of Fitness Jungkie Training, is set to appear on Kingdom Creators TV, where he will share insights on performance-based fitness coaching for leaders.

Kingdom Creators is a groundbreaking faith-based TV series that shines a light on Christian entrepreneurs who credit their success not just to strategy or hustle, but to God. Each episode features real, raw stories from business owners who've navigated trials, setbacks, and uncertainty – and came out stronger because they put their trust in Him.

You can find out more about the show by going to website

In this episode, Jungkurth will explore his transition from in-person training to building an online coaching platform, the growth of Fitness Jungkie Training, and how faith, discipline, and physical conditioning support leadership performance.

Kade Jungkurth's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

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EIN Presswire

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