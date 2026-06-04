Hrithik Roshan Shares What Kind Of Role He Is Looking For

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actor Hrithik Roshan shared what kind of role he is looking for right now.

Through his latest post on social media on Thursday, the 'War' actor revealed that he wishes to play something like this character Zaffar from the 2009 movie "Luck by Chance" once again.

However, Hrithik said that despite what he desires, the directors only want to see him playing the good guy on the screen.

Sharing his dilemma with the netizens, the 'Guzaarish' actor wrote on his social media handle, "Just got asked what's the kind of role I'm looking for. And I surprised myself when it came to me. Remember Zaffar from luck by chance? That's the one. I'd jump on something like that. But directors only wanna see me play the good guy. Sad. (sic)."

For the unaware, Hrithik was seen doing an extended cameo as the successful actor Zaffar in "Luck by Chance", the directorial debut of Zoya Akhtar.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the movie saw Farhan Akhtar and Konkana Sen Sharma in lead roles, accompanied by Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Juhi Chawla, Sanjay Kapoor, Isha Sharvani, Alyy Khan, and Sheeba Chaddha as the ancillary cast.

"Luck by Chance" narrates the journey of an aspiring actor, Vikram Jaisingh (Played by Farhan), who arrives in Mumbai to become a movie star.

Work-wise, Hrithik is all set to enter the OTT space with his latest project“Storm”. He will be producing it alongside his brother Eshaan.

The series enjoys an ensemble cast led by Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad.

“Storm” has been created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, the acclaimed filmmaker, who is known for his work in the series“Tabbar” and the Sundance selection“Fire in the Mountains,” as per a report in variety.