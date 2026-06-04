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Rahul Gandhi Targets Me During Every Election: Lalit Modi #Shorts


2026-06-04 11:15:30
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi attacks Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for constantly targeting him during his election rallies and Parliament speeches.

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AsiaNet News

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