Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting
|Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|No.
|%
|No.
|%
|Barbara Bellissimo
|49,872,424
|99.64
|178,166
|0.36
|Paul Boniferro
|49,914,922
|99.73
|135,668
|0.27
|Dr. Gina Parvaneh Cody
|49,745,613
|99.39
|304,977
|0.61
|Nitin Jain
|49,905,071
|99.71
|145,519
|0.29
|Shelly Jamieson
|49,148,007
|98.20
|902,582
|1.80
|Brian Johnston
|49,830,303
|99.56
|220,287
|0.44
|Stephen Sender
|49,602,769
|99.11
|447,821
|0.89
Proxy voting results for all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at .
About Sienna Senior Living Inc.
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 15,500 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit .
For further information, please contact:
Nancy Webb
Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Marketing
(905) 477-4006 ext. 3030
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment