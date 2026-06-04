Genovyn Appoints Industry Veterans Sammy Bell As Chief Scientific Officer And Jim Edinger As Chief Development Officer To Accelerate AI-Enabled Therapeutic Discovery And Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leadership appointments fortify Genovyn's scientific, translational, and development capabilities across its AI-driven platform

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GENOVYN, an AI-enabled biotechnology company advancing next-generation therapeutic discovery and development, today announced the appointments of Sammy Bell, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and Jim Edinger, Ph.D., as Chief Development Officer (CDO). The appointments decisively strengthen Genovyn's capabilities across scientific strategy, AI platform integration, translational science, preclinical development, and program execution, reinforcing the company's advancement of its therapeutic discovery platform.

Together, Dr. Bell and Dr. Edinger bring more than four decades of combined biopharmaceutical leadership experience spanning discovery, translational science, preclinical and early clinical development, chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC), and portfolio execution at leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations.

“Genovyn is building a differentiated biotechnology company that fuses artificial intelligence with deep biological and translational expertise to catalyze therapeutic innovation,” said Jeff Bagshaw, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Genovyn.“Sammy and Jim bring highly complementary leadership across scientific strategy, AI-enabled discovery integration, development execution, and translational advancement. Their collective experience materially strengthens our ability to convert platform insights into high-value therapeutic opportunities.”

As Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Bell will lead Genovyn's scientific strategy, AI platform development, scientific integration, discovery enablement, and portfolio prioritization. He will oversee efforts to integrate computational intelligence with biological validation and therapeutic design, accelerating candidate selection and advancement.

Dr. Bell brings more than 23 years of pharmaceutical R&D leadership experience spanning discovery through early clinical development across small molecules, peptides, oligonucleotides, and targeted protein degraders (PROTACs). Most recently, he served as Associate Vice President of Early Phase Drug Development at Eli Lilly, where he led global early-phase drug development activities spanning drug substance, drug product, and analytical sciences, with responsibility for advancing innovative programs from discovery into development. Previously, he held senior leadership roles at Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis, and Pfizer, where he led discovery integration, formulation science, CMC strategy, and early development programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

“AI has tremendous potential to transform therapeutic discovery, but impact comes from integrating computational insight with rigorous scientific validation and translational execution,” said Dr. Bell.“Genovyn has built an exciting foundation, and I look forward to helping expand the platform and advance differentiated therapeutic opportunities.”

As Chief Development Officer, Dr. Edinger will lead Genovyn's translational and development strategy, including preclinical development, program prioritization, IND-enabling activities, and preparation for future clinical advancement initiatives. He will oversee the progression of therapeutic candidates from discovery through preclinical execution and key development milestones.

Dr. Edinger brings more than 20 years of biotechnology leadership experience advancing complex therapeutic programs from concept through IND and into early clinical execution. He has extensive expertise in translational strategy, preclinical pharmacology, regulatory interactions, and development across cell and gene therapy modalities, including CAR-T, CAR-NK, stem cell, and gene-modified platforms. Prior to Genovyn, Dr. Edinger served as Chief Scientific Officer and SVP of R&D at Mustang Bio and held leadership roles at Celularity and Celgene Cellular Therapeutics, where he advanced multiple programs across oncology, autoimmune, neurological, and rare disease indications. Throughout his career, he has led more than 10 FDA-accepted IND submissions and built multidisciplinary teams to accelerate translational and clinical readiness.

“Genovyn represents a unique opportunity to combine advanced computational capabilities with disciplined translational and development execution,” said Dr. Edinger.“I'm excited to help guide promising programs through preclinical development and toward important value-creating milestones.”

“These appointments underscore Genovyn's commitment to building world-class scientific and development leadership,” Bagshaw added.“We believe the combination of AI, scientific rigor, and disciplined execution will position Genovyn to deliver differentiated therapeutic outcomes.”

About Genovyn

Genovyn is an AI-enabled biotechnology company focused on accelerating therapeutic discovery and development through the integration of artificial intelligence, translational science, and precision biology. The company is developing a differentiated platform designed to identify, prioritize, and advance novel therapeutic opportunities across areas of significant unmet medical need.

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