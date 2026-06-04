BAB, Inc. Announces Cash Distribution

The Company believes it is possible for tax purposes, a portion of this distribution and any future distributions that the Board may declare in 2026 (collectively, the“Distributions”) may be treated as a return of capital to shareholders to the extent of each shareholder's basis, while the remaining portion of the Distributions may be treated as a dividend.

The portion of the July 14, 2026 Distribution that will be treated as a dividend will not be determined until January 2027, as that portion is dependent upon the Company's earnings for tax purposes for its fiscal year ending November 30, 2026. The final determination will be reported to recipients of the Distributions on a tax information return in early 2027.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® and Brewster's® coffee. The Company's stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its web site can be visited at .

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words“forecast,”“estimate,”“project,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“believe” and similar expressions and all statements which are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the company's actual results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The above factors are more fully discussed in the company's SEC filings.

