Meghalaya Seeks Centre's Support On ILP, Languages, Sixth Schedule, FCRA

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, June 4 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday said the state government has submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, raising four key issues concerning Meghalaya's interests during the latter's visit to Shillong for the 73rd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC).

Addressing reporters, Sangma said the memorandum focused on measures to curb illegal immigration, the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, proposed amendments to the Sixth Schedule, and concerns over changes being contemplated to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

The Chief Minister said the state government reiterated its long-standing demand for a robust mechanism to prevent illegal immigration into Meghalaya. He said the government urged the Centre to examine constitutional and legal mechanisms such as the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system and the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) to regulate the entry of outsiders and address demographic concerns.

“We have expressed our concerns regarding illegal immigration and requested the Government of India to create an effective mechanism that will enable us to check illegal influx into the state,” Sangma said.

The second issue raised by the Meghalaya government concerns the inclusion of the Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Sangma noted that the demand has been pending for several years and that the Meghalaya Assembly had already passed a resolution in support of the move.

He said recognition of the two indigenous languages would help preserve the state's rich linguistic and cultural heritage and provide greater institutional support for their promotion.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the need to amend the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which governs the administration of tribal areas in several northeastern states.

Referring to a pending amendment bill, Sangma said the Centre has been consulting state governments and autonomous district councils on the issue.

He urged the Union government to ensure that any amendments are carried out after extensive consultations with all stakeholders so that the interests of tribal communities across the Northeast are adequately safeguarded.

The fourth issue concerns proposed amendments to the FCRA. Sangma said several organisations have expressed concerns about the likely impact of the proposed changes on their operations, assets, and ongoing activities.

According to the Chief Minister, Amit Shah responded positively to the state government's concerns and invited a Meghalaya delegation to New Delhi for detailed discussions.

Sangma said the Home Minister had asked the state government to submit, in writing, its suggestions and recommendations on the proposed FCRA amendments for further consideration.