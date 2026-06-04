Hyundai Motor India To Launch 1St Mass-Market EV From Chennai Plant

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Hyundai Motor India Limited on Thursday announced that it will launch two new models from its Chennai manufacturing facility, including its first mass-market electric vehicle, within this year as part of its broader push to accelerate EV adoption and strengthen localisation in India.

The company also said it is committed to positioning Tamil Nadu as its“flagship EV hub for India,” supported by investments in manufacturing capabilities, localisation of key components and expansion of charging infrastructure across major cities and highways over the next two to three years.

It added that a strategically distributed network of high-capacity chargers will be developed across key urban and transit corridors to support affordable EV adoption in the country.

The announcement was made as Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) and the Tamil Nadu government jointly unveiled a skill development collaboration aimed at enhancing the global employability of youth in the state.

The initiative is scheduled to begin operations in December 2027 and is expected to prepare a future-ready workforce aligned with evolving automotive technologies.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd Managing Director and CEO Tarun Garg said the company will roll out two new models from the Chennai facility, including its first mass-market dedicated EV within this year.

He added that the move marks a significant step towards accelerating electric vehicle adoption and building a stronger EV ecosystem in India.

Garg further said that alongside localisation of EV manufacturing, the company is also focused on workforce development to ensure availability of skilled talent for future mobility technologies.

The company highlighted that it has already exported over 3.9 million vehicles manufactured in Tamil Nadu to more than 150 countries, reflecting the state's importance in its global manufacturing network.

HMIL also noted that it has set up Tamil Nadu's first battery sub-assembly plant for EV powertrains and is actively localising power electronics and other critical components as part of its EV strategy.