WFI Names U15 And U20 Squads For Asian Wrestling Championships In Thailand

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has finalised the country's U15 and U20 teams for the upcoming Asian Wrestling Championships to be held in Pattaya, Thailand, following the conclusion of selection trials at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi.

The trials, conducted across men's freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women's wrestling categories, saw strong participation by wrestlers representing states and training centres from across the country. The selected athletes will represent India in the continental championships and subsequently undergo a national preparatory camp to sharpen their technical, tactical, and physical readiness.

WFI President Sanjay Singh said the selection process reflected the federation's focus on building a strong talent pipeline for the future.

“The Wrestling Federation of India is committed to nurturing young talent, and the quality of wrestling displayed at the IG Stadium validates our grassroots initiatives. We have selected a highly competent squad across both the U15 and U20 categories. I congratulate all the selected athletes and remain confident that the upcoming preparatory phase will help them deliver strong performances and bring laurels to the country in Pattaya,” the WFI chief said.

Several promising wrestlers secured their places after impressive performances in the trials. In the U20 women's division, wrestlers such as Parveen (50kg), Muska (53kg), Kajal (55kg), Savita (62kg), and Mansi Lather (68kg) emerged victorious in their respective weight categories. Among the U15 girls, Samruddhi Satish (33kg), Gauri Satish (39kg), Vinakshi (46kg), and Disha Shokeen (66kg) were standout performers.

The men's freestyle selections also featured a blend of established junior talent and emerging prospects. Pawan Balaji Dhayagude (65kg), Sumitkumar Laxman Bharaskar (70kg), and heavyweight Ronak (125kg) earned places in the U20 squad, while Jatin (38kg), Gautam (41kg), Harshad Keshav Chemte (75kg), and Vivek Chauhan (85kg) secured berths in the U15 team.

In Greco-Roman wrestling, the U20 squad will be led by wrestlers including Neeraj Patel (55kg), Aaryan Malik (63kg), Dheeraj Kumar Malik (77kg), Vikash Dalal (87kg), and heavyweight Dishant (130kg). The U15 Greco-Roman contingent features promising names such as Rohit Ashok Mali (41kg), Paryas Dhounchak (57kg), Darpan Raju Chaudhari (62kg), and Kushal Kajal (68kg).

The selected wrestlers will now assemble for a mandatory national coaching camp, where they will undergo intensive training, technical refinement, and sports science-based preparation before departing for Pattaya.

Official Indian Squad: Asian Wrestling Championships (Pattaya, Thailand)

U20 Women's Wrestling (WW):

50kg: Parveen (1st), Gauri (2nd)

53kg: Muska (1st), Himanshi (2nd)

55kg: Kajal (1st), Ahilya (2nd)

57kg: Mana (1st), Prerna (2nd)

59kg: Komal (1st), Khushi (2nd)

62kg: Savita (1st), Apeksha (2nd)

65kg: Muskan (1st), Vishakha (2nd)

68kg: Mansi Lather (1st), Kirti (2nd)

72kg: Manisha (1st), Riya (2nd)

76kg: Kajal (1st), Shiksha (2nd)

U15 Women's Wrestling (WW)

33kg: Samruddhi Satish (1st), Nidhi (2nd)

36kg: Divyarani (1st), Sonam (2nd)

39kg: Gauri Satish (1st), Khushi (2nd)

42kg: Dnyaneshwari (1st), Samiksha (2nd)

46kg: Vinakshi (1st), Sandhya (2nd)

50kg: Mohini (1st), Sakshi (2nd)

54kg: Nisha (1st), Deepanshi (2nd)

58kg: Dipanshi (1st), Disha (2nd)

62kg: Anjali Santosh (1st), Shivi (2nd)

66kg: Disha Shokeen (1st), Kirti (2nd)

U20 Men's Freestyle

57kg: Rohit

61kg: Pushp

65kg: Pawan Balaji Dhayagude

70kg: Sumitkumar Laxman Bharaskar

74kg: Adarsh Yuvraj Patil

79kg: Saurabh Yadav

86kg: Sahil Dalal

92kg: Nikhil

97kg: Lacky

125kg: Ronak

U15 Men's Freestyle

38kg: Jatin

41kg: Gautam

44kg: Vansh

48kg: Harshvardhan

52kg: Rathmesh

57kg: Nitesh

62kg: Naitak

68kg: Arman

75kg: Harshad Keshav Chemte

85kg: Vivek Chauhan

U20 Men's Greco-Roman

55kg: Neeraj Patel

60kg: Suraj

63kg: Aaryan Malik

67kg: Anuj

72kg: Vinit

77kg: Dheeraj Kumar Malik

82kg: Himanshu

87kg: Vikash Dalal

97kg: Akshay Rana

130kg: Dishant

U15 Men's Greco-Roman

38kg: Saurav (1st), Karanpreet Singh (2nd)

41kg: Rohit Ashok Mali (1st), Harish Siyag (2nd)

44kg: Rajveer Singh (1st), Viren Balaji (2nd)

48kg: Yash (1st), Shlok Prajapati (2nd)

52kg: Tushar Khokar (1st), Suyash Shrikanth Patil (2nd)

57kg: Paryas Dhounchak (1st), Arjun Singh (2nd)

62kg: Darpan Raju Chaudhari (1st), Prag Bains (2nd)

68kg: Kushal Kajal (1st), Avadhut (2nd)

75kg: Gaurav Gundaji (1st), Harshan Khan (2nd)

85kg: Jatin (1st), Siddesh Sandip Girigosavi (2nd)