Oncovita Presents Promising Preclinical Data On Mvdeltac, A Novel Onco-Immunotherapy At EACR, 8-11 June 2026, In Budapest

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The full preclinical pharmacology package includes results from many solid tumors models including mesothelioma, bladder, triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and neuroblastoma and the demonstration of the mechanism of action inducing enhanced immunogenic cancer cell death and reactivation of cold tumors.

Paris, France, June 4, 2026 – Oncovita, a French biotech company specialized in therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines, announces today that the full preclinical pharmacology package of its lead candidate MVdeltaC which supports the entry into clinics will be presented at the European Association for Cancer Research annual congress (EACR-2026) to be held in Budapest, Hungary on June 08-11, 2026.

MVdeltaC is a genetically modified measles virus, one of the Oncovita candidates based on its proprietary technology platform Measovir®, derived from the safe and highly immunogenic measles attenuated vaccine virus, a technology which has been previously used successfully for the development of several prophylactic vaccines.

Pr. Frédéric Tangy, CSO and Jean-François Le Bigot PhD, Executive President will present a poster (N° P-402) titled: (( In situ cancer immunotherapy with modified MVdeltaC measles virus induces potent RIG-I dependent tumor clearance and immune memory ”.

This presentation will include results obtained from in vitro and in vivo models of solid tumor, including PDX models and syngeneic models in immunocompetent mice, such as mesothelioma, bladder, TNBC and neuroblastoma.

MVdeltaC exhibits a very strong immunogenic apoptosis activity resulting in tumor regression and up to total disappearance of the tumors in immunocompetent models (corresponding to RECIST CR Complete Remission). In addition, when animals which completely rejected tumor were re-challenged with tumor cells, no tumor growth was observed, demonstrating antitumor immune protection.

Detailed investigations of the biological MOA allow to conclude to the activation of RIG-I receptor by the defective viral RNA molecules massively generated by the modified measles virus which results in strong innate and adaptive immune activation against the tumors.

Finally, an investigation using IA, in collaboration with Infinitusbio.AI, concludes that MVdeltaC has more impact than MV on 70% of the 104 cancer biomarkers.

MVdeltaC has been granted the Orphan Drug Status by the US-FDA and the EMA for mesothelioma use.

“We look forward to meeting with colleagues and experts at the EACR congress and sharing the positive results gained with MVdeltaC” said Frédéric Tangy, Scientific Director.

“We are now preparing the GMP batch production of this first candidate in an internationally recognized CDMO in order to initiate clinical trial by end of 2027. With the benefit from the ODD status, we could establish a clinical development plan leading to registration while already initiating discussions with VCs and with potential pharma-biotech partners” concluded Jean-François Le Bigot, Executive Chairman of Oncovita.

Press contact: Florence Portejoie, FP2COM, ..., 06 07 76 82 83

About Oncovita

Oncovita is a biotechnology company, spin-off from Institut Pasteur, specializing in the development of measles vaccine virus-based immunotherapies for cancer and prophylactic vaccines based on its proprietary technology Measovir®. This plug-and-play platform allows the construction of candidates with high immunogenic properties to develop safer, scalable and effective treatments, in particular for solid tumors. Our mission is to develop these candidates from the bench up to clinical proof-of-concept.

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