Locorr Expands Team Amid Continued Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoCorr, a leader in low-correlating alternative investments, is pleased to announce new additions to its distribution and research teams as the demand for low-correlating strategies continues to grow.

Ryan Muller has joined the Firm to support the distribution of LoCorr's products in South Texas and Southern Louisiana. Based in the Houston area, Muller has more than 25 years of industry experience. Prior to joining LoCorr, he drove alternative investment product sales for DMK Advisor Group and previously held distribution roles with Principal Global Investors, Allianz Global Investors, and Equitable.

“Ryan's extensive knowledge of low-correlating assets, as well as his proven history of building strong relationships with financial advisors in his region makes him a perfect fit to the LoCorr team,” said Kevin Kinzie, CEO of LoCorr.

In addition, as part of LoCorr's dedication to creating opportunities for local young professionals to enter the financial services industry and grow their careers within the organization, the Firm has added an analyst and three internal wholesalers. Corey Bengtson, a recent graduate of University of Minnesota-Duluth, has joined as a Research Analyst and will support manager due diligence and fund monitoring. Walker Britz, Theodore Donna, and Blake Rinehart, recent graduates of Gustavus Adolphus College, University of Wisconsin-River Falls, and University of Minnesota-Duluth, respectively, have joined to support the broader distribution team.

“Heightened market volatility and persistent inflation concerns are driving increased demand among financial advisors for differentiated return streams that can help improve diversification and build more resilient portfolios,” Kinzie added.“Our continued investment in talent reflects both the growing demand for our solutions and our commitment to providing advisors with innovative products, exceptional service, and the support they need to navigate today's complex market environment.”

About LoCorr

LoCorr is a leading provider of low-correlating investment strategies, founded on the belief that non-traditional investment strategies with low correlation to stocks and bonds can reduce risk and help increase portfolio returns. The firm offers investment solutions that not only provide the potential for positive returns in rising or falling markets but also help to achieve diversification in investment portfolios. LoCorr is headquartered in Excelsior, MN. For more information, please visit or call 1.888.628.2887.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. There can be no guarantee that any strategy (risk management or otherwise) will be successful. All investing involves risk, including potential loss of principal. Correlation measures how much the returns of two investments move together over time. Diversification does not assure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market.

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 855, or visiting . Read it carefully before investing.

The LoCorr Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

CONTACT: For additional information, contact: Jenny Brookfield, 952-767-6906