Quebec City CMA: Sales Reach High In May As Property Supply Rebounds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) QUEBEC CITY, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the month of May 2026. The most recent market statistics for theare based on the real estate brokers' Centris provincial database.

Highlights



In May 2026, 964 residential property sales were recorded in the Quebec City metropolitan area through the Centris system, up 5 per cent from May 2025.

By property category, plexes posted a marked 15 per cent increase, while single-family home sales rose 6 per cent. In the condominium market, the number of transactions remained stable.

With 2,240 active listings, the number of properties for sale increased for a third consecutive month, confirming the gradual rebound in supply. However, the increase observed in May (+20 per cent) remains insufficient to ease market pressure, as inventory is still half the historical average for a month of May.

This shortage of available properties continues to keep market conditions extremely tight across all categories, to the advantage of sellers.

In May, condominiums and single-family homes sold in an average of 20 days, faster than the previous year, whereas it took plexes 30 days to sell. In addition, nearly one in three properties sold following an overbidding process, reflecting the intensity of competition among buyers. Consistent with persistently tight market conditions, property prices continued their rise. The median price of plexes jumped 13 per cent, while that of condominiums increased by 6 per cent, and single-family homes by 4 per cent.



“Up to now, the Quebec City area has been holding up well despite a number of headwinds that appear to be having a greater impact on the province's economy,” notes Hélène Bégin, QPAREB Senior Economist.“The provincial unemployment rate, in fact, rose to 6.2 per cent in April. In the Quebec City CMA, the labour market still reflects a situation of significant labour shortages, with a low unemployment rate of 3.3 per cent in April. This provides solid support for the Quebec City residential real estate market despite the many uncertainties that remain, including trade tensions with the United States and the crisis in the Middle East.”

The strength of the Quebec City real estate market was truly exceptional in May, with a record 964 transactions completed. Buyers were able to take advantage of more opportunities thanks to a 20 per cent increase in the number of properties listed for sale in May.

“Households that remain persistent in their property search therefore have a better chance of finding a home that meets their needs. Despite the improvement in supply over the past three months, competition remains fierce and selling times for a month of May are at their lowest level in nearly 20 years. The upward pressure on median prices continues across the Quebec City CMA, reaching new highs last month: $575,000 for plexes, $470,000 for single-family homes, and $330,000 for condominiums,” points out Camille Laberge, Assistant Director and Senior Economist at the QPAREB.









Additional information:

Detailed and Cumulative Monthly Statistics for the Province and Regions

If you would like additional information from the Market Analysis Department, such as specific data or regional details on the real estate market, please write to us.

About the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together more than 15,000 real estate brokers and agencies. It is responsible for promoting and defending their interests while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the various professional and regional realities of its members. The QPAREB is also an important player in many real estate dossiers, including the implementation of measures that promote homeownership. The Association reports on Quebec's residential real estate market statistics, provides training, tools and services relating to real estate, and facilitates the collection, dissemination and exchange of information. The QPAREB has its head office in Quebec City, administrative offices in Montreal and a regional office in Saguenay. It has two subsidiaries: Société Centris inc. and the Collège de l'immobilier du Québec. Follow its activities at or via its social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

For more information:

Ariane Boulé

Morin Relations Publiques

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