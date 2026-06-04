Govt Announces ANRF Portal For Training In Patent Filing

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) An Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF)-supported digital portal to facilitate training in patent filing support and research paper writing assistance for researchers, students and innovators across the country, Union MoS Science & Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

The new portal will serve as an important capacity-building resource for researchers and young innovators by providing structured support in scientific writing, publication processes, intellectual property protection and patent-related procedures.

Improved access to such resources would strengthen the quality of research output, enhance innovation outcomes and help researchers translate scientific work into publications and intellectual property assets, the minister noted.

The minister chaired a Joint Review Meeting of the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) and Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES).

The minister reviewed progress on key scientific initiatives, institutional coordination mechanisms, science administration reforms, outreach activities and preparations for upcoming national science programmes.

Dr. Singh emphasised that scientific organisations working under different departments must function in a collaborative and integrated manner to maximise national outcomes from research, innovation and public investments in science and technology.

He stressed the need for regular interaction among laboratories and institutions and directed that structured mechanisms be established for sharing information on major projects, technological achievements and institutional capabilities.

In such a manner, expertise available within one department can be effectively leveraged by others, he noted.

The minister suggested that every review mechanism should include presentations on notable scientific achievements from laboratories and institutions on a rotational basis.

He stressed the need to utilise digital platforms, social media and emerging communication tools to present scientific achievements in a manner that is accessible to citizens, students, startups and researchers.

Discussions during the meeting also covered ongoing outreach programs, institutional communication strategies, ANRF initiatives, the newly announced research support portal and the progress of programs being undertaken by various scientific departments.

-IANS

aar/pk