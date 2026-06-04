Tension In Manipur's Churachandpur After Arrest Of 3 Alleged Cadres

A volatile situation erupted in Churachandpur town on Thursday following the arrest of three individuals, allegedly identified as United States of Relief and Aid (USRA) cadres, who were taken into custody by security forces with weapons in their possession. The arrests, carried out in a joint operation by the 19 Garhwal Rifles, 28 Madras, and 27 Assam Rifles at T Munjang village, nearly triggered widespread unrest in the area.

Women Protesters Block National Highway

As news of the detention circulated, women protesters quickly assembled at Pengjang village, staging a powerful demonstration in front of the 19 Garhwal Rifles camp along NH-102(B). The protest effectively blocked the national highway, resulting in significant traffic congestion.

Crowd Gathers at Police Station

The protesters later moved their demonstration to the Churachandpur district police station, where the three detained men were being held. The large crowd overwhelmed police personnel and caused severe disruptions to local traffic movement as they shouted slogans demanding the immediate, unconditional release of the men. The women maintained an adamant stance throughout the day.

Detainees Released After Day-Long Protest

By approximately 3:00 pm, their efforts successfully secured the release of the three detained men, after which the crowd dispersed. (ANI)

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