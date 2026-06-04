KSRTC Launches New Belaguru-Sringeri Bus Service Relief For Women, Students And Pilgrims

Residents of Belaguru and surrounding villages are set to benefit from a newly launched KSRTC bus service connecting Belaguru and Sringeri, a move expected to improve transport facilities for women, students, government employees and pilgrims. The service was formally launched on Tuesday at the NR Pura bus stand, where local leaders and members of the Taluk Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee welcomed the initiative and expressed hope that it would ease travel for hundreds of commuters.

"The new bus service from Belaguru to Sringeri is a major relief, especially for women passengers," said Indiranagar Raghu, a member of the Taluk Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee.

He was speaking after a special pooja was conducted for the new KSRTC bus to mark its inaugural journey.

He praised the MLAs of Sringeri and Hosadurga for their efforts in securing the service. According to him, the route has been planned efficiently and will greatly benefit women travelling under the Shakti scheme.

"Everyone should make full use of this new bus service," he said.

New Service Expected To Benefit Women, Students And Pilgrims

Zubaida, former president of the Town Panchayat, said the new bus service would be particularly beneficial for women pilgrims visiting religious centres. She added that it would also help government officials travelling via the Tarikere route and students commuting to Kuvempu University.

To celebrate the launch, members of the Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee and local Congress leaders performed a pooja for the bus at the bus stand. Sweets were distributed and firecrackers were burst to mark the occasion.

As part of the celebrations, the driver and conductor of the new bus were felicitated with shawls and garlands in recognition of their service.

Several local leaders and officials attended the event, including committee members Basil, Nagaraj, Hoovamma and Nityananda. Congress leaders Eechikere Sundaresh, Sameera Naheem, BV Upendra, Sunilkumar and Nageshpujari were also present, along with Police Station Officer Nutan.