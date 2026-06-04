Rubber Plant Care: 5 Simple Tips To Protect Your Plant From Summer Heat

Everyone loves a rubber plant, right? Those big, shiny leaves can make any home or office look great. But come summer, the intense heat, high temperatures, and dry air can really mess with them. Suddenly, the growth stops, new leaves refuse to appear, and the old ones start looking all droopy. But with a few special care tricks, you can get your rubber plant back to being green, healthy, and growing fast.

Find the right spot for your rubber plantDuring summer, make sure your rubber plant isn't getting blasted by direct, harsh sunlight. A spot with gentle morning sun or bright, indirect light is perfect for it. Too much strong sun can burn the leaves and slow down the plant's growth.

Water it the right way

You need to get the watering just right. Only water the plant when the top layer of the soil feels dry. If you give it too much water, the roots can start to rot. But if you give it too little, the plant will dry out. Just keep an eye on the soil moisture, especially during the hot months.

Keep the leaves clean

When dust settles on the leaves, it blocks them from soaking up sunlight properly. Just take a soft cloth and wipe the leaves clean once a week. Clean leaves absorb light better, which is great for the plant's health and growth.

Also read: Don't Throw Away Rice-Dal Water, Use It for Plant Growth

Maintaining humidity is a must

The air gets really dry during peak summer. Your rubber plant needs a bit of humidity to stay healthy. You can keep a tray filled with water near the plant or give it a light spray of water (misting) in the morning. This will keep the leaves looking fresh and shiny.

Use fertilizer to boost new growth

Summer is actually the main growing season for rubber plants. To help it along, you can give it a balanced liquid fertilizer once a month. This gives the plant all the nutrients it needs to push out new leaves, making it look fuller and more beautiful.

Also read: Litchi Peel Fertilizer: It's Rich in Nitrogen and Can Revive Dying Plants