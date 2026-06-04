Beta Bionics, Inc. (BBNX) Investigation: Johnson Fistel Investigates Investor Losses Following Slower New Patient Start Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX) or certain of its executive officers violated federal securities laws.

If you purchased Beta Bionics securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click Here to Join the Investigation

Background of the Beta Bionics Investigation

On January 8, 2026, Beta Bionics announced preliminary, unaudited financial results and key operating metrics for the fourth quarter of 2025. The Company reported that new patient starts were expected to be at least 5,581 for the quarter, representing year-over-year growth of at least 36%.

Despite the reported growth, the results were below reported analyst expectations and reflected a significant deceleration from the prior quarter, when Beta Bionics reported 68% year-over-year growth in new patient starts.

Following this disclosure, Beta Bionics' stock price fell more than 35% on January 9, 2026.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Beta Bionics complied with state and federal laws, including the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses, or are a long-term holder of Beta Bionics stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits.

Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. This communication may be considered a promotional communication in certain jurisdictions. Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for this communication.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations

Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

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