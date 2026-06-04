Prospectus Update

The prospectuses have been subject to annual updates and confirmation by the Board of Directors. There are no material changes to the documents and the main adjustments include:



Insertion of a separate section named 'Management of sustainability risk' for the SKAGEN funds (page 2)

Adding the section 'Techniques to achieve efficient portfolio management' for the SKAGEN funds (page 3)

Adjusting supplementary information to the section 'Information about the management company' in the common part of the prospectus to reflect the fact that the company also manages Swedish-registered funds (page 7/8) Updating the information related to Board remuneration and CEO compensation with 2025 numbers (page 8/9)

Minor linguistic adaptations have also been implemented. The Prospectuses can be found herein, or at and .

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Henrik Budde Gantzel, Director, ...

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, ...