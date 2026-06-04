UPDATE The Honourable Jean Augustine To Join National Leaders In Calling For Black Representation On New Federal Advisory Council On Rights, Equality, And Inclusion
The speakers will address the failure to include anti-Black racism in the Council's mandate, and their concerns over the lack of representation from Black communities on the Council
The group will also outline recommendations to strengthen Canada's approach to equality and inclusion.
DATE: June 4, 2026 10:30AM
LOCATION: Press Gallery Room 135B, West Block
SPEAKERS:
- The Honourable Jean Augustine, PC, CM, CBE - Former Member of Parliament and the First Black Woman Elected to the House of Commons of Canada Nicholas Marcus Thompson - Co-Chair, National Employment Equity Council
Ketty Nivyabandi - Secretary General, Amnesty International Canada Howard Sapers - Executive Director, Canadian Civil Liberties Association Bishop Ransford Jones - Chairman, Canadian Black Clergies and Allies
Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact ... to join the press conference by Zoom.
Media Contact: ...
ABOUT THE NATIONAL EMPLOYMENT EQUITY COUNCIL
The National Employment Equity Council is a national body comprised of unions, civil society organizations, academic institutions, human rights organizations, and community leaders committed to advancing employment equity and promoting accountability for the implementation of employment equity obligations and reforms across Canada.
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