SLKY World Acquires F J Fatani's Debut Sci-Fi Trilogy In Landmark Three-Book Deal

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Independent publisher SLKY World has acquired the debut science fiction trilogy of emerging Saudi author Fahad Fatani, writing professionally as F J Fatani, in a visionary three-book deal that underscores the growing global demand for expansive, internationally driven speculative fiction.

Titled Something About Mars, the trilogy imagines a post-apocalyptic, post-currency future in which humanity gradually abandons Earth in favor of an interplanetary existence shaped by corporate power, shifting social hierarchies, and evolving ideas of identity and purpose. Set against a sweeping cosmic backdrop, the series explores what remains of humanity when traditional systems collapse and what new structures emerge in their place.

Blending philosophical depth with high-concept worldbuilding, Something About Mars follows an everyman protagonist navigating a future where survival depends less on wealth and more on skill, adaptability, and influence. While grounded in universal themes, the trilogy also incorporates subtle cultural influences from the Middle East, woven organically into its futuristic landscape.

A lifelong science fiction reader, Fatani draws inspiration from classic and contemporary speculative fiction alike, creating a universe that feels both cinematic and deeply human. Advanced technologies coexist with fading memories of Earth, while interplanetary expansion raises timely questions about power, labor, exploitation, and the future of civilization itself.

The deal was negotiated directly with SLKY World publisher Mariana De' Carli, who is based in Orlando, Florida. The acquisition includes all three installments of the trilogy, with future possibilities for screen adaptation already under consideration.

De' Carli first discovered the project during a live pitch session at the Riyadh Writers Conference earlier this year.

“We were looking for science fiction that felt ambitious not only in scale, but in perspective,” said De' Carli.“Fahad's work imagines a future shaped by multiple cultures, philosophies, and competing visions of society. It asks difficult questions about value, identity, and what happens when human ability itself becomes commodified. That originality immediately stood out to us, particularly at a time when conversations around artificial intelligence, private space exploration, and global power structures are becoming increasingly relevant.”

Founded with a mission to champion boundary-pushing and internationally diverse storytelling, SLKY World sees the acquisition as a natural evolution of its growing catalog. The move into science fiction reflects a broader industry appetite for globally minded narratives and fresh voices capable of expanding the genre beyond familiar Western-centric frameworks.

The first installment of Something About Mars is scheduled for release during the 2027 holiday season and is expected to position Fatani as a distinctive new voice in contemporary science fiction.