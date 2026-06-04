Reeltime's RI Launches Expanded Lawful Access, Taking Direct Aim At Big Tech AI's Restrictions And Infrastructure Weakness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reel Intelligence challenges ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, Meta, Nvidia and Amazon with broader lawful image generation and subject research, age-verification standards, stronger privacy, more capability, and a greener distributed architecture that is not chained to massive data centers or chip-dependent scaling

Bothell, WA, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReelTime Media, Inc. (OTCID:RLTR) today announced that its advanced intelligence platform, Reel Intelligence“RI,” has launched“Expanded Lawful Access” for image generation and subject research, marking a major step in the Company's strategy to separate RI from the restrictive, centralized, and infrastructure-heavy AI systems currently dominating the market.







RI opens "Lawful Access Restrictions"

While legacy AI platforms have grown increasingly locked down, over-filtered, and dependent on massive data centers, specialized chips, high power consumption, and centralized corporate control, RI is advancing a fundamentally different model: more capability, fewer unnecessary restrictions, stronger privacy, and greener distributed intelligence without the need to build data centers.

RI's Expanded Lawful Access is not“uncensored.” RI continues to block illegal, exploitative, non-consensual, abusive, and otherwise prohibited content. The platform is designed to operate within applicable laws and to apply industry standard age-verification practices where required. The distinction is that RI is built to allow lawful users to access lawful content without the excessive“Big Brother” refusals that have become common across many major AI platforms.

“Big AI is becoming more restrictive, more centralized, more expensive, and more dependent on brute-force infrastructure,” said Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime Media.“RI is going the other direction. RI gives lawful users more freedom, more privacy, and more real-world capability, while reducing reliance on the massive data centers and chip-dependent architecture that define legacy AI.”

ReelTime's RI has already met, exceeded, and in several areas moved beyond the practical capabilities available through legacy AI platforms. RI is designed to write, research, create and react to images, produce audio, generate advanced creative outputs, automate tasks, work across languages, and support broad real-world workflows from a single intelligent platform. With the launch of Expanded Lawful Access, RI is also giving users broader lawful access to image generation and subject research than platforms that routinely block legal, adult, artistic, controversial, historical, analytical, or research-driven requests.

This is more than a feature update. It is a direct challenge to the current AI model.

Most major AI systems are scaling through an expensive arms race of more chips, more servers, more cooling, more electricity, and more data centers. RI is being developed around a distributed intelligence architecture designed to live throughout the connected world, drawing resources from the broader global computing community rather than relying on a single centralized infrastructure model. This gives RI a critical strategic advantage: intelligence through architecture, not brute-force hardware.

That advantage also supports RI's position as a potential green AI alternative. As Big Tech continues to expand energy-intensive data centers and compete for specialized chip supply, RI is designed to reduce dependence on the infrastructure model that is driving rising power consumption, environmental strain, and escalating capital costs across the AI industry.

“RI is not another restricted chatbot,” Henthorn added.“RI is built to challenge the assumption that better AI requires bigger data centers, more chips, more power, and more centralized control. We believe RI proves that AI can be more capable, more open to lawful use, more private, and more environmentally aligned at the same time.”

A key privacy distinction is that RI does not store images or chats created or submitted through Expanded Lawful Access mode.

Expanded Lawful Access currently applies to image generation and subject research. It does not currently apply to video creation, although ReelTime may evaluate adding similar lawful-access capabilities to video based on compliance review, performance, safety, and user demand.

For investors, ReelTime's RI is positioning itself at the center of multiple high-growth markets: artificial intelligence, creator tools, research automation, privacy-focused AI, lawful adult-use applications, green technology, and distributed computing. The Company believes the market has over-focused on chip suppliers and data-center builders while underestimating the value of Intelligence platforms designed to make that infrastructure less necessary.

“Big Tech is spending billions to make AI bigger,” Henthorn said.“RI is being built to make AI smarter, freer, more efficient, and less dependent on the very infrastructure that is becoming the industry's biggest weakness.”

To try RI Now for Free, visit .

About ReelTime Media

ReelTime Rentals, Inc. (OTCID:RLTR), doing business as ReelTime Media and ReelTime VR, is a Seattle-area publicly traded company focused on multimedia production and AI innovation. The Company's flagship Reel Intelligence (RI) platform delivers an integrated multi-modal suite of tools for creating images, audio, video, and more. ReelTime has also been a pioneer in virtual reality content development and technology, providing end-to-end production, editing, and distribution services. The Company continues to leverage its expertise to transform how content is produced, distributed, and experienced worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding product capabilities, market positioning, and future adoption. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties inherent in emerging technologies and market conditions.

ReelTimes's Reel Intelligence

Press Inquiries

Barry B Henthorn

...

2065790222





A video accompanying this announcement is available here: