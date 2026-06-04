Unity Hospice And Palliative Care Earns National Top Workplaces For Nursing 2026 Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Unity Hospice and Palliative Care has been awarded the prestigious Top Workplaces for Nursing 2026 honor by Nurse and Energage, recognizing its exceptional commitment to fostering a workplace culture that supports, values, and empowers nurses.

Top Workplaces for Nursing is a national employer recognition program developed by Energage, the HR technology company behind the Top Workplaces awards, and Nurse, a leading online community for nurses. This award celebrates organizations that go above and beyond investing in their nursing staff.

The award is based entirely on employee feedback gathered through the confidential Energage Workplace Survey, which measures crucial aspects of the nursing employee experience. Nurses are asked whether they feel respected and supported, empowered to grow professionally, and equipped to provide quality patient care. Unity's results surpassed national benchmarks, with employees reporting significantly higher engagement and workplace satisfaction.

“At Unity Hospice and Palliative Care, our nurses are at the heart of the compassionate care we provide to patients and families every day,” said Brenda McGarvey, Director of Program Development at Unity Hospice and Palliative Care.“This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices and experiences of our dedicated team. We remain committed to cultivating a supportive environment where nurses feel valued, heard, and empowered to make a lasting difference.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage.“That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure employees have a voice and feel heard. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

About Unity Hospice and Palliative Care

Unity Hospice and Palliative Care is a family-owned and operated provider of hospice and community-based palliative care services. Since 1992, Unity has remained steadfast in delivering personalized care that enhances quality of life for patients and families facing serious illness. Serving communities throughout Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin, Unity is dedicated to clinical excellence, compassionate support, and meaningful end-of-life experiences.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations transform employee feedback into actionable business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and data from more than 30 million employees across 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers one of the industry's most robust workplace benchmarks.

About Nurse

Nurse is a trusted career resource built by and for nurses, reaching nearly 3 million nurses each month through continuing education, career development, and community engagement. Nurse is part of the Relias family of brands focused on supporting healthcare professionals and improving patient outcomes.