Over 80,400 PNG Consumers Surrender LPG Connections Via MYPNGD.In: Govt

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Over 80,400 consumers have surrendered their LPG connections through the MYPNGD portal till June 3, 2026, as part of the government's ongoing efforts to accelerate the transition towards cleaner fuel usage and expand the city gas distribution (CGD) network, the government said on Thursday.

The data was shared as part of a broader update on natural gas supply and PNG expansion initiatives, where officials highlighted a steady shift from LPG to piped natural gas (PNG) across commercial and domestic segments.

The government said consumers, especially in transport and domestic PNG segments, are being prioritised, with 100 per cent supply ensured for domestic PNG (D-PNG) and CNG-transport users.

The ministry said gas supply to operating urea plants is currently maintained at around 98 per cent of their average consumption over the previous six months, while supply to other industrial and commercial users, including city gas distribution networks, has been enhanced up to 80 per cent.

As part of efforts to address LPG availability concerns in the commercial segment, city gas distribution entities have been advised to prioritise PNG connections for establishments such as hotels, restaurants and canteens across all geographical areas.

The government has also linked additional commercial LPG allocations to reforms encouraging long-term migration from LPG to PNG, with 22 States and Union Territories currently receiving an extra 10 per cent allocation based on progress in PNG expansion.

To further strengthen infrastructure, the government has requested States, Union Territories and central ministries to expedite approvals required for CGD network expansion.

It has also notified a new framework through the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution Order, 2026, aimed at streamlining pipeline laying and expansion.

The order, issued under the Essential Commodities Act, is expected to reduce delays related to land access and approvals, thereby accelerating last-mile connectivity and boosting residential PNG penetration.

Officials said the National PNG Drive 2.0, which began on January 1, 2026, and was scheduled to conclude on March 31, 2026, has now been extended till June 30, 2026, to maintain momentum in expanding household connections.

Since March 2026, about 8.82 lakh PNG connections have been gasified, while infrastructure for an additional 2.98 lakh connections has been created, taking the total to 11.80 lakh potential connections.

Meanwhile, nearly 8.98 lakh customers have already registered for new PNG connections.