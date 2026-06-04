HM Amit Shah To Review India-B'desh Border Security In Tripura (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, June 4 (IANS) Border security management along the India-Bangladesh frontier in Tripura is set to receive a fresh impetus as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to review the prevailing security situation and assess the preparedness of the BSF and other agencies in tackling a range of challenges along the international frontier, officials said on Thursday.

The Home Minister arrived in Agartala on Thursday evening from Meghalaya's capital, Shillong, and is slated to participate in a series of meetings and events on Friday.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state President Abhishek Debroy, Rajya Sabha member Rajib Bhattacharjee, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder, Chief Secretary J. K. Sinha, Director General of Police Tripura Anurag, and other senior officials received Shah at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala.

A senior official said that during his visit, Shah will undertake a comprehensive review of border security arrangements and evaluate the operational readiness of the BSF and other security agencies in addressing issues such as infiltration, trans-border crimes, smuggling, and border management along the India-Bangladesh border.

The official added that after the Home Minister's meeting on Friday, security and vigilance along the Bangladesh border and human habitations on both sides of the border fencing would be further boosted.

After chairing the 73rd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong on Thursday, Shah arrived in Agartala in the evening.

“The Home Minister will hold a high-level meeting with senior officials of the BSF, state police, and other security agencies to review issues related to the India-Bangladesh border. Prior to the meeting at the BSF frontier headquarters here, Shah will visit selected border locations in West Tripura district to personally see the prevailing situation,” the official said.

During his visit to the Bangladesh border on Friday, Shah is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for infrastructure projects, participate in a tree-planting drive, and attend a Sainik Sammelan.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said Shah is likely to visit the border areas in West Tripura. He noted that the state government had earlier requested the Union Home Minister to visit the International Border and review the prevailing situation.

The Chief Minister, highlighting the Centre's initiatives to strengthen border surveillance, said Tripura would be among the states to benefit from the implementation of smart fencing systems along the International Border. Similar facilities are also planned for Assam and West Bengal, he stated.

Meanwhile, the Tripura government, the BSF, and the West Tripura district administration are engaged in extensive preparations for the Home Minister's two-day visit to the state.

Tripura, which shares an 856-km-long International Border with Bangladesh and is surrounded on three sides by the neighbouring country, remains highly sensitive and vulnerable to issues such as illegal migration, cross-border smuggling, illicit trade, and other trans-border crimes.

Except for around 21 km of difficult terrain, most of the International Border has been fenced to curb smuggling, illegal infiltration, trans-border crimes, and the movement of other inimical elements.

A senior BSF official said vigilance and domination along the International Border have been significantly intensified since unrest erupted in Bangladesh during June-July 2024, particularly following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5, 2024.

Meanwhile, while addressing the BSF Investiture Ceremony and Rustamji Memorial Lecture in New Delhi last month, Shah announced that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government would establish an impregnable border security grid over the next year under the 'Smart Border Project', incorporating drones, radars, advanced surveillance cameras, and other cutting-edge technologies.

He also emphasised that the governments of Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal are committed to preventing illegal infiltration and that the BSF must work in close coordination with the respective state governments to strengthen border management.

The Home Minister further directed BSF formations in Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal to coordinate closely with district administrations, police stations, panchayats, and revenue officials to effectively prevent infiltration and enhance border security.