Police In J&K's Baramulla Advises Tourists Not To Travel To Remote, Inaccessible Areas

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, June 4 (IANS) The police in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday advised tourists not to travel to remote and generally inaccessible areas in the district, officials said.

The police said in a statement that the Baramulla Police has observed a recent increase in the movement of tourists towards the interior areas of Mulbangil and Batoo along the Hajibal–Babareshi axis, facilitated in certain cases by tourism service providers, guides and transport operators.

People are advised that the Qazipora–Ziran–Batoo–Mulbangil–Hajibal route does not form part of the notified and established tourist circuit and traverses remote areas lacking adequate visitor support and emergency response facilities.

In the interest of public safety and to prevent tourists from venturing into areas not designated for tourism activities, the police would be regulating and prohibiting tourist movement towards the above route with immediate effect and until further notice.

All hotel owners, guest house operators, homestay owners, travel agencies, tour operators, taxi operators, tourist guides, pony operators and other stakeholders are advised not to facilitate, advertise, organise or encourage tourist visits towards the restricted area.

Police teams would be deployed at appropriate locations to enforce the restrictions.

Any individual, guide, operator, agency or establishment found violating these directions, facilitating unauthorised movement, or otherwise acting in a manner that endangers the safety of tourists would attract strict legal action under the relevant provisions of law.

Tourists are requested to cooperate with the authorities and confine their visits to approved and established tourist destinations in the Tangmarg–Gulmarg area.

The cooperation of all stakeholders is solicited in ensuring the safety, convenience and welfare of visitors.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has specifically notified spots of tourist interest and those among such destinations where travel is advised.

The general objective of the notified specific areas as tourist destinations is to ensure safe, easy and comfortable to and fro movement of tourists to such destinations.