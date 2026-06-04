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G2 Goldfields Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:39 AM EST - G2 Goldfields Inc.: Announced that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., a leading independent proxy advisory firm, has recommended that G2 shareholders vote“FOR” the plan of arrangement with G Mining Ventures Corp. to be approved at the upcoming special meeting of shareholders to be held on Tuesday June 16, at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto Time). G2 Goldfields Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $8.90.
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