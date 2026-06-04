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Pyrogenesis Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:50 AM EST - PyroGenesis Inc: Has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement that was concurrent to a“bought deal” offering. The“bought deal” closed Wednesday. PyroGenesis Inc shares T are trading down $0.0025 at $0.25.
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