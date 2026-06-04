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Spectral Medical Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:55 AM EST - Spectral Medical Inc.: And Vantive, a vital organ therapy company committed to pursuing novel diagnostic and therapeutic options for organ failure, today announced topline mortality data at 12 months for patients enrolled in the Tigris trial. The randomized-controlled trial evaluated the use of Polymyxin B Hemoadsorption in adults with endotoxic septic shock. Spectral Medical Inc. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $1.40.
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