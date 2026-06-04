Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kinaxis

Kinaxis


2026-06-04 10:08:21
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:03 AM EST - Kinaxis: Announced the winners of its 2026 Customer Awards. Now in their eighth year, these awards were celebrated live at Kinexions North America, the flagship premiere global conference hosted by Kinaxis, bringing together supply chain leaders from around the world. Kinaxis shares T are trading up $3.22 at $16,432.00.

MENAFN04062026000212011056ID1111212162



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search