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Kinaxis
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:03 AM EST - Kinaxis: Announced the winners of its 2026 Customer Awards. Now in their eighth year, these awards were celebrated live at Kinexions North America, the flagship premiere global conference hosted by Kinaxis, bringing together supply chain leaders from around the world. Kinaxis shares T are trading up $3.22 at $16,432.00.
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