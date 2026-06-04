MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) IMPACT Silver Adds Technical Expertise

June 04, 2026 9:58 AM EDT | Source: IMPACT Silver Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) (OTCQB: ISVLF) (FSE: IKL) ("IMPACT" or the "Company") is pleased to introduce Victor Jaramillo, P.Geo. and Hector Gonzales, Geo., as Technical Consultants to the Company, further strengthening IMPACT's Exploration teams. The Company has also hired two additional staff geologists to work on the expanding exploration program at its flagship Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold Mining Project in central Mexico.

Mr. Jaramillo is an accomplished geological consultant and President of Discover Geological Consultants Inc. based in Vancouver, Canada with over 40 years of international mineral exploration and mine geology experience. He has held senior technical and management roles with major and junior companies spanning regional exploration, property evaluations, mine resource estimation, mine operations and management of large-scale exploration programs. Mr. Jaramillo has an extensive track record of discovery and project advancement across the Americas. Notably, he led the team that discovered the Langosta porphyry copper-gold prospect in Mexico, was responsible for the discovery of the Las Lomas porphyry copper-gold prospect in Peru, completed the initial resource estimate for the Santa Rosa gold mine in Peru, and played a key role in the discovery of the Wayka high-sulphidation gold project in Ecuador. His work has focused on precious metals, copper-gold porphyry, and base-metal deposit types, with project experience in Canada, the United States, and throughout Latin America. Mr. Jaramillo, P.Geo., will also act as an independent Qualified Person for the Company's public disclosures.

Mr. Gonzalez is a respected consulting Economic Geologist based in Chihuahua, Mexico with over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration, mine operations, project development, and technical evaluation of mining assets. He graduated from the Universidad Autónoma de Chihuahua and has complemented his professional background with specialized training in economic geology and mineral deposit evaluation. Throughout his career, Mr. Gonzalez has been involved in the identification, evaluation, and development of mining projects across a range of deposit types, including porphyry, epithermal, skarn, and carbonate replacement (CRD) systems. His experience spans exploration programs, geological modeling, mineral resource evaluation, leadership of multidisciplinary technical teams, technical due diligence, techno-economic analysis, and operational optimization, serving as a bridge between the technical evaluation of mining assets and strategic investment decision-making. Mr. Gonzalez is currently Chief Executive Officer of GES Mining, a consulting firm specializing in project evaluation and technical-operational support for the mining industry. He collaborates with technical and operational teams on projects across the Americas, the Middle East, and Australia, contributing expertise in economic geology, technology integration, risk assessment, and mining project optimization.

CEO STATEMENT

President and CEO Fred Davidson commented, "Victor and Hector are exceptional additions to the IMPACT Exploration team. Their extensive technical and operational experience in epithermal precious metal deposits, deep knowledge of the geology and mineral deposits of Mexico, and discovery histories, will be valuable in guiding ongoing exploration at Zacualpan and Plomosas. I am delighted to welcome them both to the IMPACT team."

ABOUT IMPACT SILVER

IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) is a successful producer-explorer with two projects in Mexico.

Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold Mine: IMPACT owns 100% of over 200 km2 of highly prospective ground at Zacualpan in central Mexico where four producing underground silver mines and one open pit mine feed the central 500 tpd Guadalupe processing plant. To the south, the Capire Project includes a 200 tpd processing pilot plant adjacent to an open pit silver mine with an NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource of over 4.5 million ounces silver, 48 million lbs zinc and 21 million lbs lead in 1,786,000 tonnes grading 79g/t Ag, 1.22% Zn and 0.54% Pb (see IMPACT news release dated January 18, 2016, for details and QP statement). Company engineers are reviewing Capire for a potential restart of operations. Over the past 20 years, IMPACT has developed multiple exploration zones into commercial production and has produced approximately 14 million ounces of silver, generating revenue of more than $352 million, with no long-term debt.

Plomosas Zinc Project: Plomosas is a high-grade zinc project in northern Mexico with exploration upside potential. In March 2026, the Company temporarily suspended mining operations at Plomosas while it works toward a more efficient and sustainable operating plan. Exploration potential at Plomosas lies along a long 6 km structure. This is in addition to other exploration targets on the 3,019-hectare property including untested copper-gold targets with indications of high-grade material at surface. Regionally, Plomosas lies in the same mineral belt as some of the largest carbonate replacement deposits in the world.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

George Gorzynski, P. Eng., a Director and VP Exploration of IMPACT Silver Corp. and a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI-43101, approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Additional information about IMPACT and its operations can be found on the Company website at . Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @IMPACT_Silver and LinkedIn at