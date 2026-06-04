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Qatar Airways Cargo Unveils Dedicated Energy Logistics Product

Qatar Airways Cargo Unveils Dedicated Energy Logistics Product


2026-06-04 10:04:17
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Qatar Airways Cargo has launched EnergyLift, becoming the first air cargo carrier to introduce a fully specialized, end-to-end air freight solution tailored exclusively for the global energy sector.
The product is designed to support time-critical operations across oil and gas, power generation, renewable energy, and water infrastructure industries, addressing a longstanding gap in the air cargo market for fast and reliable energy logistics.
EnergyLift brings together several specialized features under one integrated offering. These include high loading priority, four-hour tail-to-tail transfers, and the ability to transport outsized and complex shipments, ensuring vital equipment reaches destination airports within hours.
The solution also incorporates advanced handling for dangerous goods and optional temperature control. When combined with Q-Prime, the product provides end-to-end shipment monitoring and around-the-clock customer support, enabling guaranteed uplift in critical recovery scenarios.
Qatar Airways Cargo positioned EnergyLift as a benchmark-setting product that redefines how the air cargo industry serves the evolving demands of the global energy ecosystem.
The product is available for booking through the carrier's Digital Lounge e-booking platform and third-party booking platforms.

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Bangladesh Monitor

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