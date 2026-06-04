Palmetto Publishing Releases New Children's Book About Gnomes Fighting To Save Their Shrinking Woodland Home

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Norm Butts' debut juvenile fiction novel follows two young gnomes on a perilous journey through a human landscape after development threatens to destroy their forest, now available from Palmetto Publishing.

Charleston, SC, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released The (G)Nomes of Judy Woods, a new children's adventure by Norm Butts. The book tells the story of a family of gnomes whose ancient woodland home is being destroyed by human development, forcing two young siblings to embark on a dangerous journey into the unknown.

Deep inside Judy Woods, beneath a canopy of ancient trees and tangled brambles, the Nome family lives a quiet, self-sufficient life in Tree Stump Lodge. Norman and Natalie Nome spend their days foraging for mushrooms, weaving clothes from dried grass and badger fur, and playing with their woodland friends: Twitchy Squirrel, Harry Hedgehog, Brian, Billy Beaver and Brandon Badger. Three generations of Nomes have called the woods home, building a life where nothing goes to waste and every creature is treated with respect.

But the world beyond the trees is closing in. The "big humans" have already leveled Norwood, a neighboring woodland where Norman and Natalie's relatives once lived. Ancient trees were cut down to make way for houses and roads. Cousins Nesbit Jr. and Nadia fled that destruction and traveled many miles to find refuge in the distant Scots Pine Forest. Now Judy Woods itself shrinks with every passing season. When Norman and Natalie learn of their cousins' journey, a bold idea takes root: they will make the same perilous trek, venturing through a landscape shaped by the very forces threatening everything they love.

The book is written for readers of all ages, and sits comfortably alongside beloved titles such as The Borrowers by Mary Norton and Jill Barklem's Brambly Hedge series. With environmental awareness becoming an increasingly important topic in early education, the story arrives at a moment when families are seeking age-appropriate ways to discuss conservation. Its named animal characters, cozy woodland setting, and gentle adventure make it well suited for read-aloud sessions and classroom discussions about nature, community, and interdependence.

The (G)Nomes of Judy Woods is available for purchase online at Amazon and.

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