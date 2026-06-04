Alltrack Meets With Members Of Congress To Advance Transparency In Music Licensing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Meetings With Members of Congress Reinforce AllTrack's Commitment to Transparency and Its Mission of Fair Compensation for Independent Music Creators

LOS ANGELES, CA, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllTrack, the only U.S. performing rights organization (PRO) dedicated solely to independent music creators, recently met with Representative Scott Fitzgerald's office on Capitol Hill to discuss how PROs can increase transparency, improve ease of use, and reduce confusion for the businesses that license music. The meeting followed Rep. Fitzgerald's December 8, 2025 letter to the Federal Trade Commission regarding PRO practices, and reflects AllTrack's view that open, well-informed dialogue among PROs, licensees, and policymakers strengthens the entire music licensing marketplace. The meetings, which involved a delegation of AllTrack executives and songwriters, led to a set of mutually agreeable resolutions with Rep. Scott Fitzgerald's office to strengthen AllTrack's commitment to transparency, eliminating the need for further inquiry.

"One of AllTrack's core missions is to help businesses clear the music rights they need simply, affordably, and with confidence, on behalf of the creators we represent. Well-informed licensees and fairly compensated creators are signs of a healthy performance licensing market, and we welcome any conversation, whether with businesses, creators, or regulators, that makes music licensing clearer."

- Hayden Bower, Founder and CEO of AllTrack

AllTrack also had productive conversations on Capitol Hill with several members of Congress about its work on behalf of independent songwriters and the businesses that license their music. Discussion topics included transparency in music licensing, healthy competition among PROs, and the impact of artificial intelligence on the music industry. AllTrack shared the steps it takes to give licensees a clear, straightforward picture of the rights they are paying for, and voiced its support for industry-wide efforts toward more transparent and accessible repertoire information for all music users.

AllTrack extends its thanks to Rep. Fitzgerald and the other members of Congress with whom it met for their engagement with the issues facing independent music creators and the businesses that license music, and for their shared interest in a competitive and transparent licensing marketplace. As the only PRO solely dedicated to serving the independent community, AllTrack welcomes continued dialogue with these offices and others, and looks forward to being a constructive resource as music licensing policy evolves.

About AllTrack

AllTrack is a U.S. performing rights organization (PRO) and diversified music rights company that provides a combination of licensing and administration services across public performance, mechanical, and neighboring rights. AllTrack is the only U.S. PRO to offer its members integrated representation across all three rights through a single platform. AllTrack's members include songwriters, composers, publishers, artists, producers, and labels, and AllTrack licenses their music to streaming services, broadcasters, venues, and other businesses worldwide through direct licenses and partnerships with international societies in over 150 countries. It also supports creators and the broader music industry through advocacy, education, and professional initiatives. Founded in 2017, AllTrack is headquartered in Los Angeles and is a CISAC-accredited rights management entity. For more information, visit alltrack.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is AllTrack? AllTrack is a U.S. performing rights organization (PRO), founded in 2017, dedicated to representing independent music creators and publishers. Beyond public performance licensing as a PRO, AllTrack offers licensing and administration of mechanical rights for songwriters and publishers, and administration of neighboring rights for artists, producers, and labels, through a single integrated platform.

What is a performing rights organization? A PRO licenses the public performance of musical works on behalf of songwriters, composers, and publishers, collecting fees from businesses that play music and distributing royalties to creators.

What makes AllTrack different from other PROs? AllTrack is the only U.S. PRO dedicated solely to the independent music community, and the only one to provide a combination of licensing and administration services across public performance, mechanical, and neighboring rights through a single integrated platform. This integrated approach is designed to make rights clearance simpler and more transparent for both creators and the businesses that license music.

Why did AllTrack meet with members of Congress? AllTrack met with congressional offices, including that of Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, to discuss transparency in music licensing, how PROs can reduce confusion for businesses that license music, and the impact of AI on the music industry.

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