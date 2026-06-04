NMDP Celebrates Milestone 150,000Th Transplant Representing Nearly Four Decades Of Hope, Innovation And Second Chances

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The landmark achievement reflects the collective impact of patients, donors, caregivers, researchers, volunteers, advocates, financial supporters and transplant partners advancing access to life-saving cell therapy

MINNEAPOLIS, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMDPSM, the global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, today celebrates its 150,000th transplant facilitated since its founding in 1987. This landmark milestone represents decades of scientific innovation, growth of the world's most diverse registry of volunteer blood stem cell donors and an unwavering commitment to patients in need of a second chance at life.

The announcement comes as NMDP continues accelerating access to transplant for patients facing blood cancers and disorders such as leukemia, lymphoma, sickle cell disease, and other life-threatening diseases.

“This moment belongs to every patient, every donor, every caregiver, every volunteer, every transplant center partner and every supporter who believed we could lean into innovation and community generosity to offer more patients treatment through blood stem cell transplant,” said Amy Ronneberg, CEO of NMDP.“Behind 150,000 transplants are 150,000 human stories of families given more time together to create more memories made possible because someone said yes to helping a stranger. It is both a profound moment of gratitude and a powerful reminder that our work is far from finished.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Every movement starts somewhere. NMDP began with a little girl named Laura Graves. In 1979, 10-year-old Graves received the first-ever unrelated donor transplant to treat leukemia. Following her transplant, Laura's family partnered with national leaders, including Admiral Elmo Zumwalt, Senator Paul Laxalt and Congressman C.W. Bill Young, to help establish the National Bone Marrow Donor Registry in 1987, laying the foundation for what would become NMDP. Today, NMDP operates the nation's registry of 9 million potential donors in the U.S.

Every search through NMDP's database provides doctors access to over 43 million potential donors and over 760,000 cord blood units worldwide for their patients.

In the first 33 years, the organization facilitated 100,000 transplants – and in less than six years, that number has grown by another 50,000, reaching the next major transplant milestone. This growth has been realized in part by NMDP-led research that has dramatically expanded access for patients with ethnically diverse ancestries who previously were unable to find fully matched donors. Through this groundbreaking research, 99% of adult patients with common blood cancers now have a suitably matched donor or cord blood unit identified through the registry.

The milestone serves as the centerpiece of NMDP's broader“Celebrating 150,000 Transplants” campaign - a national storytelling initiative designed to honor the people behind the number while inspiring future action. The campaign highlights the patients, donors, employees, clinicians, researchers, financial supporters, and volunteers whose collective efforts made this achievement possible and whose continued commitment is shaping the future of cell therapy.

“Reaching 150,000 transplants is not the finish line,” Ronneberg added.“It is momentum. There are still patients waiting for a donor, families searching for hope and communities that need greater access to care. Our responsibility now is to build on this foundation so every patient, regardless of background or geography, has the opportunity to receive their lifesaving cell therapy.”

NMDP is also working to expand financial support for patients and families, who often cite transplant-related costs as one of the biggest barriers to receiving cell therapy. Supporters can help advance the mission through donations, advocacy and volunteerism. From hosting registry drives to hand-delivering life-saving blood stem cells, volunteers play a critical role in helping more patients access a cure. Last year alone, more than 725 volunteer couriers dedicated 146,000 hours transporting blood stem cells on nearly 5,000 trips worldwide.

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NMDP remains committed to growing the registry of young, ethnically diverse donors who are willing to give blood stem cells to unrelated patients. Individuals between the ages of 18–35 can request a swab kit to join the registry at home by visiting