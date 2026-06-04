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Statement By H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO Of Empower, On World Environment Day 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) “World Environment Day is an important occasion to reaffirm our commitment to protecting natural resources, promoting sustainable practices, and raising awareness of the importance of adopting practical solutions that support development goals while safeguarding the environment for future generations. At Empower, we are guided by the vision of the wise leadership, which has placed sustainability at the heart of Dubai's and the UAE's comprehensive development journey. We continue to translate this vision into advanced and highly efficient district cooling solutions that contribute to reducing carbon emissions. We believe that district cooling is no longer merely a technological option, but an environmental and economic necessity that supports the development of more efficient, sustainable, and resilient cities,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC Empower. “At Empower, we continue to develop a world-class district cooling system that keeps pace with urban growth and meets Dubai's future needs, while maintaining the highest levels of operational efficiency and reliability. We believe that protecting the environment is a shared responsibility that requires continuous institutional work, sustainable innovation, and effective cooperation across various sectors, contributing to the establishment of a balanced development model that combines economic efficiency with the preservation of natural resources,” he added.
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