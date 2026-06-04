Solitair Connects Global North With Its Global South Cargo Network Through The Appointment Of Opensky World

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE-based cargo carrier strengthens global network weeks after receiving ACC3 designation authorising it to operate secure cargo and mail services into Europe

Dubai, UAE, June, 2026: SolitAir, the UAE's next generation dedicated B2B airport-to-airport cargo airline, has appointed OpenSky World as its Cargo Sales Agent (CSA) in Italy.

Hamdi Osman, Founder & CEO, SolitAir said:“This partnership represents not only an operational collaboration but also a long-term strategic alliance aimed at unlocking new business opportunities in the global air cargo sector. For European freight forwarders, it offers a credible, capacity-rich, B2B-focused alternative on routes connecting Europe to the Gulf, Africa and beyond.

“OpenSky World, with its deep European commercial networks, will translate that capability into market traction – managing forwarder relationships, driving route-level commercial activity and identifying where SolitAir's offer is most compelling.” he added.

Rossano De Luca, CEO of OpenSky World said:“We are proud to support SolitAir as its CSA in Italy. By leveraging our deep commercial roots - particularly throughout Europe - OpenSky World is positioned to connect the Global North and the Global South. This collaboration between SolitAir and OpenSky World creates significant opportunities for the development of new cargo routes and trade corridors, further strengthening connectivity between Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. These operations will not only reinforce international trade links, but also provide enhanced capacity, flexibility, and tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs of freight forwarders and logistics operators worldwide.”

The move marks the next chapter in SolitAir's rapid expansion – extending a network that, in less than two years of operations, already spans over 50 routes across more than 30 countries into one of the world's most strategically important freight markets.

Founded in 2024 and based at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), SolitAir operates a fleet of seven Boeing 737-800 BCF freighters from a state-of-the-art 20,440-square-metre logistics facility – each aircraft carrying up to 20 tonnes and built to handle the full spectrum of specialised cargo: pharmaceuticals, perishables, e-commerce, dangerous goods, valuables and oversized freight.

From its position at DWC – a hub targeting an ultimate capacity of 12 million tonnes – SolitAir sits at the crossroads of the world's fastest-growing trade corridors.

The carrier's current network connects Dubai directly to the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, Central Asia, China and beyond: markets experiencing cargo demand growth that consistently outpaces global averages. African carriers alone recorded a 15.6% year-on-year surge in air cargo demand in late 2025, while the Middle East South Asia (MESA)-to-Europe corridor posted near double-digit growth across the same period.

As global trade flows continue to shift, SolitAir is building the kind of flexible, Global South-connected network that European shippers and forwarders will increasingly need. The appointment of OpenSky World is the moment Europe becomes part of that network.

About SolitAir:

Headquartered at Dubai World Central (DWC), SolitAir is the next generation UAE's dedicated B2B, airport-to-airport, express middle-mile cargo airline, enabling fast, reliable, and efficient movement of goods between key global trade hubs. Operating 54 routes across 33 countries from its 20,440-square-metre logistics hub at DWC, SolitAir connects Dubai to major markets across the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, Central Asia, China, and Europe. Designed to complement freight forwarders, integrators, airlines, SMEs, and e-commerce businesses, SolitAir offers a flexible and customer-centric approach to air cargo logistics, achieving a 98%+ on-time delivery rate across its network. The airline's integrated platform spans four core service verticals - charters, programme services, scheduled flights, and ACMI - allowing tailored solutions across both high-demand and underserved routes. SolitAir is equipped to handle a wide range of cargo categories including Dangerous Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Perishables, Valuable Goods, Vulnerable Goods, Oversized Freight, and e-commerce shipments, and holds UAE GCAA Air Operator Certificate (AOC), Dangerous Goods Air Operator Certification, EASA Third Country Operator (TCO) authorisation, and ACC3 designation from the Belgian Civil Aviation Authority, authorising cargo operations into the European Union. It operates a modern fleet of seven Boeing 737-800 BCF freighters, with fleet expansion targeted at 14 aircraft by end of 2026 and 20 aircraft by 2027. Since its launch from DWC in October 2024, SolitAir has achieved key operational milestones ahead of schedule and earned multiple industry awards. Founded and led by Hamdi Osman - a logistics veteran with over four decades of experience, including 34 years as a senior executive at FedEx - the company is driven by a highly skilled leadership team with a combined 2,400 years of aviation and logistics experience.

About OpenSky World:

OpenSky World is a well-established One-Stop-Shop company operating in the aviation industry, providing a wide range of services including Cargo and Passenger General Sales & Service Agent GSSA activities. With headquarters in Bologna and multiple cargo collection points across all Italy, the company focuses on market consolidation and development through tailored business plans and their effective implementation.

OpenSky World's mission is to become a key strategic partner and“main player” for the airlines and companies it represents within the Italian market. A strong customer-oriented approach, combined with close cooperation and operational synergy with represented carriers, enables clients to perceive OpenSky World as a direct extension of the airline itself. The company ensures a dedicated commercial presence across the most important Italian regions, maintaining direct relationships with Civil Aviation Authorities, Airport Authorities and all customer segments in both cargo and passenger sectors, B2B and B2C, through a local and personalized approach.

The Chairman, Mr. Diego De Luca, started his career in the airline industry in 1965 and brings over 60 years of experience in both passenger and cargo aviation. His son, Rossano De Luca, has been active in the aviation sector since 1986, continuing the family's long-standing expertise and international industry relationships.