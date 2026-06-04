Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

When Is Lalit Modi Coming Back To India? #Shorts


2026-06-04 10:00:29
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi rejected the 'fugitive' label slapped on him, pointing out that he has never been convicted of a single crime.

MENAFN04062026007385015968ID1111212072



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search