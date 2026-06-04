As Caribbean Lifestyle Migration Accelerates, Nevis's Bananas Restaurant Offers Investors A Rare Turnkey Entry Point

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A measurable shift is underway in how global investors approach the Caribbean. Where beachfront condominiums once dominated the conversation, a growing cohort of hospitality operators and lifestyle investors are now targeting operational businesses - properties that generate income from day one, offer a genuine quality-of-life component, and carry real brand equity within their communities.

Bananas, situated atop the historic Hamilton Estate on the island of Nevis, is precisely this kind of asset.

Nevis Style Realty has been representing Bananas since late 2025. As of June 2026, the property remains available for acquisition at USD $1,850,000 - and the interest profile has evolved. Early inquiries came largely from restaurant operators seeking geographic expansion. More recently, the buyer conversation has broadened to include hospitality investors, boutique hotel developers, and lifestyle-driven buyers for whom the business and its setting are equally compelling.

What the Asset Comprises

Bananas has operated continuously since approximately 1998, earning a loyal following among residents, expatriates, and visitors to Nevis. The property sits on 1.125 acres of mature tropical gardens at an elevated private setting on Hamilton Estate, minutes from Charlestown, the Four Seasons Resort Nevis, and the island's primary visitor infrastructure.

The sale includes:

Restaurant with open-air dining, rooftop bar, and panoramic views

Boutique retail space with curated inventory

Owner's cottage and guest cottage (2 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms)

Office space and operational infrastructure

All furnishings, commercial kitchen and bar equipment, and generator

An additional 0.33-acre expansion parcel

The restaurant operates Monday through Friday for lunch and dinner, and Saturday evenings for dinner. It maintains a 4.8 out of 5 rating on OpenTable, reflecting over two decades of consistent guest satisfaction.

Why Nevis, and Why Now

St. Kitts and Nevis has maintained one of the Caribbean's most stable political and economic environments for consecutive decades. The federation's Citizenship by Investment program, established in 1984, has contributed to a sustained international buyer presence on both islands. Nevis in particular has historically attracted a discerning buyer - one less interested in large resort development and more attuned to the island's quieter, character-led identity.

Bananas fits that identity precisely. It is not a concept waiting to be built. It is an operating business with an established customer base, proven revenue streams, and meaningful expansion capacity through the additional land parcel.

Investment Structure and Flexibility

The property is offered on a turnkey basis. All elements required to continue operations - real estate, equipment, inventory, and brand - transfer with the sale. New ownership can commence operations immediately, reducing both transition costs and downtime.

The 0.33-acre adjoining parcel presents longer-term development optionality: guest villas, a wellness facility, or additional accommodation suites are among the configurations that have been discussed with prospective buyers.

About Nevis Style Realty

Nevis Style Realty (NSR) is an established real estate firm specializing in residential, commercial, and investment properties across Nevis and St. Kitts. Since 2010, NSR has represented international buyers, investors, and hospitality operators seeking strategic opportunities in the Federation's real estate market.

Full listing details and photography: