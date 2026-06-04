NEC Shifting From Funding Body To Policy Think Tank: CM Sangma

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, June 4 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday said the North Eastern Council (NEC) is undergoing a major transformation, moving from being primarily a funding agency to a policy-driven institution shaping the development agenda of the entire Northeast region.

Speaking after the 73rd Plenary Session of the NEC in Shillong, Sangma said the meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was attended by governors and chief ministers of all eight northeastern states, senior officials of the Centre and state governments, and representatives of various ministries.

He described the session as highly productive, with extensive discussions on regional development priorities and collaborative strategies for accelerating growth across the Northeast.

Sangma said one of the key highlights of the plenary was the presentation of reports by several high-level task forces constituted under the guidance of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and the NEC. These task forces, headed by different chief ministers, focused on critical sectors including agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, sports, and other areas vital to the region's development.

“All these task forces have submitted their reports and outlined a roadmap for the future. The objective is to ensure that states work together as one team for the Northeast rather than functioning in isolation,” Sangma said.

According to him, the recommendations seek to promote greater regional cooperation, resource sharing, and coordinated implementation of development programmes. The task force reports also identify opportunities for leveraging the comparative strengths of individual states for the collective benefit of the region.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister said the emerging approach marks a significant shift in the NEC's functioning.

“For many years, there has been a discussion about the need for a common policy direction for the Northeast. Today, we are witnessing that vision taking shape. The NEC is no longer only a funding agency; it is becoming an institution that generates ideas, frames policies, and provides strategic direction for the region,” he said.

Sangma said Union Home Minister Amit Shah and DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia have directed the chief ministers heading the various task forces to ensure implementation of the recommendations over the next year.

He expressed confidence that stronger collaboration among northeastern states, coupled with closer coordination with central ministries, would help achieve common development goals and deliver tangible benefits across the region.