Bihar Govt Withdraws Attachment Of 5 Deshratna Marg Bungalow

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 4 (IANS) Amid controversy over the attachment of the Deputy Chief Minister's house to the Chief Minister's residence, the Bihar Building Construction Department has withdrawn its earlier notification on Thursday.

The government residence at 5 Deshratna Marg, which is dedicated to the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, had temporarily been attached to the Chief Minister's official residence at 1 Anne Marg.

According to the department, the arrangement had been made because repair and renovation work was underway at the Chief Minister's residence.

During that period, 5 Deshratna Marg was linked to 1 Anne Marg for official use.

Officials stated that the renovation work at 1 Anne Marg has now been completed, making the temporary arrangement unnecessary.

Consequently, the earlier notification has been cancelled, and 5 Deshratna Marg has been restored as a separate government residence.

Before assuming office as Chief Minister, Samrat Chaudhary had been residing at 5 Deshratna Marg in his capacity as Deputy Chief Minister.

Samrat Chaudhary shifted into the official bungalow at 5 Deshratna Marg in Patna on October 12, 2024, on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

After he became the Chief Minister of Bihar, he shifted to the 1 Anne Marg bungalow in Patna.

The Samrat Chaudhary government also renamed the Chief Minister's official residence-cum-office as“Lok Sewak Awas.”

A formal notification to this effect was issued by the Chief Minister's Office on May 5, 2026.

The latest decision of the Bihar government has triggered a political response. Ejaz Ahmed, the state spokesperson of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), said the government had earlier informed the Patna High Court in 2019 that 5 Deshratna Marg had been earmarked for the Deputy Chief Minister.

He alleged that the latest move was intended to avoid embarrassment for the government and to align with its earlier position before the court.

Ahmed further claimed that while the government has now separated 5 Deshratna Marg from 1 Anne Marg through a fresh order, several questions surrounding the matter still remain unanswered.