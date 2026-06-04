Thunderstorms, Strong Winds Likely In MP For Five Days

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 4 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and gusty winds across Madhya Pradesh during the next five days.

According to the bulletin issued on Thursday, moderate to severe weather activity is expected in several parts of the state. The weatherman has predicted thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by hail and strong winds reaching 50 to 60 kilometres per hour at many places. In some areas, winds may gust up to 70 kilometres per hour.

“Moderate thunderstorms with lightning and winds up to 70 kilometres per hour are likely over Jabalpur, including Bhedaghat, Guna, Rewa, and Katni during evening hours. Light thunderstorms with lightning and winds up to 50 kilometres per hour may occur over Satna, Chitrakoot, Maihar, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Amarkantak, Niwari, Orchha, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, Panna, Sagar, Damoh, Indore, Dewas, Barwani, Khargone, Shajapur, Rajgarh, and Narsinghpur districts,” the IMD bulletin stated.

An orange alert has been issued for isolated places in Neemuch, Morena, Sheopurkalan, Chhatarpur and Tikamgarh districts, while a yellow alert is in place for a large number of districts including Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Mandsaur, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Niwari, Pandhurna and others.

The southwest monsoon has further advanced into parts of the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, as well as the Bay of Bengal. A western disturbance over north Pakistan and induced cyclonic circulations are influencing the weather.

Rainfall was recorded at several places in Madhya Pradesh during the last 24 hours, with Guna recording the highest gusty wind of 57 kilometres per hour.

The meteorological department has advised people to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid taking shelter under trees, and move away from open fields, water bodies, and weak structures. Farmers have been asked to postpone harvesting and protect standing crops from hail. Motorists should drive cautiously during reduced visibility.

The weather department has urged residents to follow safety guidelines to minimise the risks posed by lightning, strong winds, and hail.