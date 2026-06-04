'Two Years Of Historic Mandate': CM Majhi Thanks People Of Odisha

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, June 4 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday thanked the people of Odisha as the state marked two years since the historic mandate that brought the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in June 2024, saying their continued support would further strengthen the state's journey towards a Viksit Odisha.

Taking to his X handle, Majhi wrote:“On June 4, 2024, the people of Odisha gave a historic mandate for change, good governance, and development. Over the past two years, guided by the hopes and trust of the people, the double-engine government has taken many historic steps toward the all-round development of the state.”

He added:“The trust of the people is the strength of our government, service to people is our resolve. With your cooperation, this journey to build a developed Odisha will become even stronger in the coming days.”

Majhi also stated that the clear mandate given by the people of Odisha in favour of the BJP two years ago inspired the government to become more responsible and dedicated in its service.

“In the past two years, our government has strived to fulfil every promise and live up to the trust of the people. Your trust is our inspiration, your dreams are our resolve. Let us all come together to build a strong, prosperous, and glorious Odisha,” the Chief Minister said.

It is pertinent to mention that President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to attend a special programme at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district on June 20 to commemorate the BJP-led Odisha government's completion of two years in office.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) confirmed the participation of President Murmu and PM Modi in an official statement on Tuesday. CM Majhi had earlier extended an invitation to PM Modi and others during his recent visit to New Delhi.

Notably, the BJP came to power in Odisha for the first time in June 2024. They won an absolute majority in the 2024 Assembly elections, ending the 24-year rule of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).