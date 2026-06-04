Union Govt Weakened Economy, Institutions: AP Cong Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Vijayawada, June 4 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President, Y.S. Sharmila Reddy, claimed on Thursday that the NDA government at the Centre inherited a strong economy, robust institutions, and immense public trust but, in just over a decade, it has weakened all three.

She strongly endorsed the concerns raised by Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, regarding the alleged weakening of India's economic foundations and democratic institutions under the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Reacting to LoP Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the growing global economic uncertainty and its potential impact on India, Sharmila said in a statement that "the Modi government had inherited a strong economy, credible institutions, and immense public trust, but had steadily undermined all three over the last decade."

"Rahul Gandhi has consistently warned the nation that an economy built on publicity and concentration of wealth in the hands of a few cannot withstand major global shocks. Today, as the world faces increasing economic turbulence, those warnings are proving alarmingly relevant," she claimed.

Sharmila observed that unemployment, financial stress on households, declining purchasing power, widening inequality, and the struggles faced by small and medium enterprises have exposed deep structural weaknesses in the Indian economy.

She argued that while the BJP government focussed on image-building and headline management, it neglected the real drivers of sustainable growth such as job creation, productive investment, institutional strength, and social harmony.

"The BJP perfected the art of political marketing, but governance cannot be sustained through slogans and publicity alone. The country's economic resilience has been weakened, making millions of ordinary Indians vulnerable to the consequences of a global downturn," she remarked.

Sharmila further expressed concern over what she described as the systematic erosion of democratic and constitutional institutions. She stated that institutions entrusted with safeguarding accountability, transparency, and public confidence have been weakened, leading to growing distrust among citizens.

"India's institutions were built over decades through the collective efforts of countless leaders and public servants. Weakening them for short-term political gain comes at a tremendous cost to the nation. Increasingly, voices from within the system itself are raising concerns about the direction in which the country is headed," she said.

The APCC President noted that people across the country are beginning to see a widening gap between the promises made by the BJP government and the realities faced by ordinary citizens.

According to her, the rising cost of living, lack of employment opportunities, and economic uncertainty have created growing public disillusionment.

Sharmila said that India needs leadership that addresses real challenges rather than relying on narratives and publicity campaigns.

"LoP Rahul Gandhi's warning should serve as a wake-up call for the nation. India deserves a government that strengthens institutions, protects livelihoods, creates opportunities for its youth, and prepares the country for future economic challenges. The people of India are demanding accountability, and no government can remain insulated from that reality indefinitely," she added.