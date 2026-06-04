Assistant Researcher in Public Health, Swansea University

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Rebecca Ellis is an early career researcher based in South Wales. She completed both her undergraduate in Psychology with Cognitive Neuroscience and Masters in Person-Centered Counselling in Nottingham before moving to Swansea for her PhD in Human and Health Sciences. This focused on improving care pathways for autistic children and their families in Wales. She is passionate about improving healthcare for the autistic and wider disabled communities.

They are currently working as a research assistant at Swansea University, as part of the autistic-led Autism from Menstruation to Menopause project, funded by the Wellcome Trust. She cares greatly about science communication and is an advocate for the neurodivergent community through her science communication account on Instagram (@Neuro_Divers) and public engagements.

2022–present Research assistant, Swansea University



2023 Swansea University, PhD Health Sciences 2017 The University of Nottingham, MA Person-Centered Counselling and Psychotherapy

ExperienceEducationHonours

PhD Health Sciences