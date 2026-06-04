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BBC Issues Apology After Misquoting Farage During Broadcast
(MENAFN) The BBC has apologized following criticism over comments made by one of its presenters, who incorrectly quoted Reform UK leader Nigel Farage while discussing the murder of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak.
The controversy centers on the killing of Nowak in Southampton in December. He was fatally stabbed by Vickrum Singh Digwa, a 23-year-old man who, according to court findings, falsely told responding officers that he had been the victim of a racist attack.
Reports indicate that police initially accepted Digwa’s version of events. Body-camera footage later showed officers treating the seriously injured Nowak as a suspect. The video reportedly captured him repeatedly telling officers that he had been stabbed and was struggling to breathe. He later lost consciousness and died from his injuries.
Digwa was subsequently found guilty of murder and received a life sentence with a minimum term of 21 years.
Public anger intensified after the release of the footage, leading to demonstrations in Southampton. Disorder was also reported during a protest held on Tuesday.
Commenting on the case, Farage argued that it reflected what he described as a “two-tier culture,” where “a false accusation of racism counted higher at that moment than someone that was dying.”
He called on the public to react with “pure, cold rage.”
However, during a television broadcast on Tuesday, presenter Matt Chorley repeatedly stated that Farage had used the phrase “white cold rage,” repeating the misquote several times.
According to reports, a legal letter sent on behalf of Reform UK described the error as “seriously defamatory,” arguing that the altered wording fundamentally changed the meaning of Farage’s remarks. The party contended that the incorrect quote suggested he was “invoking race as a basis for public anger” rather than criticizing what he viewed as unequal treatment by authorities.
Following the backlash, Chorley issued a public apology to Farage on the social media platform X on Wednesday, explaining that he had “misremembered” the quote.
The controversy centers on the killing of Nowak in Southampton in December. He was fatally stabbed by Vickrum Singh Digwa, a 23-year-old man who, according to court findings, falsely told responding officers that he had been the victim of a racist attack.
Reports indicate that police initially accepted Digwa’s version of events. Body-camera footage later showed officers treating the seriously injured Nowak as a suspect. The video reportedly captured him repeatedly telling officers that he had been stabbed and was struggling to breathe. He later lost consciousness and died from his injuries.
Digwa was subsequently found guilty of murder and received a life sentence with a minimum term of 21 years.
Public anger intensified after the release of the footage, leading to demonstrations in Southampton. Disorder was also reported during a protest held on Tuesday.
Commenting on the case, Farage argued that it reflected what he described as a “two-tier culture,” where “a false accusation of racism counted higher at that moment than someone that was dying.”
He called on the public to react with “pure, cold rage.”
However, during a television broadcast on Tuesday, presenter Matt Chorley repeatedly stated that Farage had used the phrase “white cold rage,” repeating the misquote several times.
According to reports, a legal letter sent on behalf of Reform UK described the error as “seriously defamatory,” arguing that the altered wording fundamentally changed the meaning of Farage’s remarks. The party contended that the incorrect quote suggested he was “invoking race as a basis for public anger” rather than criticizing what he viewed as unequal treatment by authorities.
Following the backlash, Chorley issued a public apology to Farage on the social media platform X on Wednesday, explaining that he had “misremembered” the quote.
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